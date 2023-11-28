UAE
Realting.com
Ukraine
Commercial
Hotels
Hotels for sale in Ukraine
Odesa
12
Odesa Oblast
12
Hotel
Clear all
14 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Hotel 9 bedrooms
Zakarpattia Oblast, Ukraine
9
9
2 000 m²
4
The complex is located 250 meters above sea level on the northern slope of Mount Krikhaya in…
€1,14M
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel 24 rooms with terrace, with yard
Odessa, Ukraine
24
1 580 m²
The modern hotel 1580m2., built in 2010, is located in the center of the Arkadia resort area…
€1,18M
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel 40 rooms with sauna
Odessa, Ukraine
40
1 911 m²
The operating hotel. 32 rooms, banquet hall, sauna, parking. European-quality repair
€1,37M
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel 7 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
7
355 m²
The heart of the city. Facade front on Havana. The mini hotel consists of 5 rooms, including…
€164,260
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel 20 rooms with yard, with swimming pool
Odessa, Ukraine
20
1 000 m²
Willa Neapol. Villa Naples is a magnificent building with a small quiet patio, swimming pool…
€1,10M
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel 17 rooms with elevator, with yard, with swimming pool
Odessa, Ukraine
17
1 000 m²
Hotel in Arkadi.A separate building with a total area of 1000 sq.m. Section 8 hundred. Villa…
€1,46M
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel 25 rooms with yard
Odessa, Ukraine
25
500 m²
New apartment in the heart of the city. Beautiful stylish and. in the best traditions of cla…
€1,19M
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel 30 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
30
626 m²
Separate 2-storey building after the 2015 major reconstruction. 1 floor - car wash for 4 box…
€593,161
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel 25 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
25
1 185 m²
Separate surrender for any activity
€1,10M
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel
Odessa, Ukraine
920 m²
The 3rd et. building non-residential fund, for 7.26 hundred with GA and ATP to mini hotel, o…
€866,928
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel
Odessa, Ukraine
450 m²
Cottage, level 4, in a quiet place Arcadia, on the sea. Direct own descent to the sea, its o…
€447,152
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel with yard
Odessa, Ukraine
560 m²
Mini - hotel in the city center, 8 rooms and office space 115 sq.m. Expensive repair. "filli…
€730,045
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel 5 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
5
200 m²
Belgian in the city centre, mini hotel with 5 rooms. Expensive repair, "filling." Operating …
€447,152
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel
Tsentralnyi District, Ukraine
1 750 m²
A good relaxing holiday for the family at affordable prices !!! Pension MINI begins work…
€280,000
Recommend
Leave a request
