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Manufacture Buildings in Ukraine

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Odesa
4
Odesa Oblast
12
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12 properties total found
Manufacture 3 000 m² in Dobrooleksandrivka, Ukraine
Manufacture 3 000 m²
Dobrooleksandrivka, Ukraine
Area 3 000 m²
A live farm with animals and a whole base for working in the Odeka region, the Ovidia distri…
$240,000
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Manufacture 6 200 m² in Usatove, Ukraine
Manufacture 6 200 m²
Usatove, Ukraine
Area 6 200 m²
Sale of Universal Investment Complex to 6 hectares can be expanded to 27 hectares Locacia: O…
$4,50M
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Manufacture 12 159 m² in Vylkove, Ukraine
Manufacture 12 159 m²
Vylkove, Ukraine
Area 12 159 m²
A unique promissory-logistical Maidanchik on the Danube birch with a direct turn to the Blac…
$3,00M
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TekceTekce
Manufacture 15 600 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Manufacture 15 600 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 15 600 m²
Sell a complex of non-village impurities of colish plant budmaterialiv, shaving on the terri…
$2,50M
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TAX FREE ZONE – Industrial Park R-33 in Borshchi, Ukraine
TAX FREE ZONE – Industrial Park R-33
Borshchi, Ukraine
Area 14 593 m²
Number of floors 3
Industrial Park R-33 1. Strategic Overview Industrial Park R-33 is a controlled indust…
$6,28M
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Manufacture 1 500 m² in Pivdenne, Ukraine
Manufacture 1 500 m²
Pivdenne, Ukraine
Area 1 500 m²
A generic manufacturing complex with additional land region Local: m. South is the strategi…
$1,45M
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Manufacture 5 000 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Manufacture 5 000 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 5 000 m²
8.3 hectares of infrastructure is the maximum capacity of the bill of Odesa port. ¶ To sell …
$3,00M
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Manufacture 26 762 m² in Bolharka, Ukraine
Manufacture 26 762 m²
Bolharka, Ukraine
Area 26 762 m²
Agrocomplex for sale: ptachofactory farm with Viroshchuvannia Ralikiv, 19 hectares, 26 700 m…
$2,40M
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Manufacture 3 082 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Manufacture 3 082 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 3 082 m²
Main characteristics: Budivli area: 3082 m2 The area of land dilyanka: 2.4 hectares (the a…
$2,50M
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Manufacture 15 000 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Manufacture 15 000 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 15 000 m²
The Odega industrial suite, which really gives the "start without long dancing" -4 ha privat…
$5,00M
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Manufacture 3 119 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Manufacture 3 119 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 3 119 m²
For sale 3-overhead ocreme budivlya virobniche shop zagali area of 2 723 m2, with a surf 396…
$500,000
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Manufacture 32 844 m² in Izmail Raion, Ukraine
Manufacture 32 844 m²
Izmail Raion, Ukraine
Area 32 844 m²
For sale agricultural complex in Odessa region Geographical location: Rostashuvanna on the …
$4,30M
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