Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Long-term rental
  4. House

Monthly rent of houses in Ukraine

Odesa
7
Odesa Oblast
10
Lymanka
3
House Delete
Clear all
10 properties total found
House in Odesa, Ukraine
House
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 222 m²
Number of floors 2
Comfort, autonomous, modern home for life. Area: 1 floor - 147 m ² 2 floor (mandarda) - 75 m…
$429,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
5 room house in Lymanka, Ukraine
5 room house
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Area 210 m²
Floor 1/2
27938. Beautiful modern house in Sauvignon Rent a beautiful and modern house in a quiet and …
$1,500
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
FAKTOR
Languages
Русский, Українська
4 room house in Odesa, Ukraine
4 room house
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 136 m²
Floor 1/2
14992 I will rent a luxurious large house in the Primorsky district. Suitable for a comforta…
$1,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
FAKTOR
Languages
Русский, Українська
8 room house in Odesa, Ukraine
8 room house
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 8
Area 540 m²
Floor 1/3
28430. Rent a 3-storey luxury house in Arcadia 540 m2 in 4 levels Basement - gym, bath compl…
$10,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
FAKTOR
Languages
Русский, Українська
5 room house in Odesa, Ukraine
5 room house
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Area 450 m²
Floor 1/1
27953. Rent a house on 12 Fontana, landmark - restaurant Ryba Closed cooperative, access co…
$8,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
FAKTOR
Languages
Русский, Українська
5 room house in Odesa, Ukraine
5 room house
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Area 380 m²
Floor 1/2
27935. Luxurious mansion on 11 st. Fontana. Magnificent 3-level house, total area - 380 m2 4…
$3,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
FAKTOR
Languages
Русский, Українська
3 room house in Lymanka, Ukraine
3 room house
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/2
30775. I will rent a two-story house with a terrace in Sauvignon-2. Total area 155 sq.m. Yar…
$1,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
FAKTOR
Languages
Русский, Українська
5 room house in Lymanka, Ukraine
5 room house
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Area 650 m²
Floor 1/3
27952. We offer a 650 m2 house with designer renovation. 3-storey house 4 levels 1st floor -…
$10,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
FAKTOR
Languages
Русский, Українська
5 room house in Odesa, Ukraine
5 room house
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/4
27939. House at the 9th station of Bolshoy Fontan 300 meters Uninterrupted light. Charging f…
$3,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
FAKTOR
Languages
Русский, Українська
5 room house in Odesa, Ukraine
5 room house
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Area 350 m²
Floor 1/1
27940. Rent a house on 10 Fontana High-quality repair 3 floors 5 living rooms There is a sa…
$2,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
FAKTOR
Languages
Русский, Українська
Realting.com
Go