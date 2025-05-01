Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Nerubajska silska gromada
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Nerubajska silska gromada, Ukraine

houses
26
28 properties total found
4 room house in Nerubaiske, Ukraine
4 room house
Nerubaiske, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 130 m²
Floor 1/2
24626 A new two-story house in the center of Nerubayskoye is for sale. The house is built of…
$76,000
Leave a request
4 room house in Altestove, Ukraine
4 room house
Altestove, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/3
№ 5704 We offer for sale 3 - x a storey house near the estuary . The total area of 150 sq.m.…
$50,000
Leave a request
5 room house in Nerubaiske, Ukraine
5 room house
Nerubaiske, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Area 290 m²
Floor 1/2
24849 Selling a 2-storey house with a view of the estuary in Nerubayskoye. Total area 290 s…
$115,000
Leave a request
5 room house in Altestove, Ukraine
5 room house
Altestove, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Area 230 m²
Floor 1/3
23000. For sale 3-storey house near the city in the quiet forest-steppe zone next to the est…
$390,000
Leave a request
2 room house in Nerubaiske, Ukraine
2 room house
Nerubaiske, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/1
24572 New 2-storey house for sale, 20 minutes drive from Odessa. Total area 120 sq.m. High-q…
$65,000
Leave a request
3 room house in Altestove, Ukraine
3 room house
Altestove, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 71 m²
Floor 1/2
18487. Selling a house-dacha outside the village of Altestovo (dacha plots closer to Kholodn…
$16,000
Leave a request
5 room house in Altestove, Ukraine
5 room house
Altestove, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/2
№ 1115. . .We offer for sale a house in Altestovo . The total area of 150 sq.m. Done at 2 fl…
$40,000
Leave a request
4 room house in Altestove, Ukraine
4 room house
Altestove, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
15494 I will sell a cozy house on the banks of the Hajibey estuary and near the pine forest.…
$45,000
Leave a request
House in Nerubaiske, Ukraine
House
Nerubaiske, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/1
24574 I will sell a compact house in the center of Nerubayskoye. Total area 40 sq.m. Install…
$60,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Nerubaiske, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Nerubaiske, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/9
30756 Selling a three-room apartment in Nerubayskoye with a total area of ​​67 sq.m. The apa…
$37,000
Leave a request
4 room house in Nerubaiske, Ukraine
4 room house
Nerubaiske, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/1
24862 House for sale on Ekonomicheskaya Street. Total area 56 sq.m. Residential condition, …
$23,000
Leave a request
4 room house in Nerubaiske, Ukraine
4 room house
Nerubaiske, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 180 m²
Floor 1/2
30421For sale three-level house in Nerubayskoye with a view of the estuary. House with a la…
$50,000
Leave a request
4 room house in Nerubaiske, Ukraine
4 room house
Nerubaiske, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 130 m²
Floor 1/2
24620 A new two-story house in the center of Nerubayskoye is for sale. The house is built of…
$76,000
Leave a request
8 room house in Velyka Balka, Ukraine
8 room house
Velyka Balka, Ukraine
Rooms 8
Area 190 m²
Floor 1/1
24423...For sale is a plot of 25 acres with a State Act, well-kept.. On the plot there are 2…
$60,000
Leave a request
4 room house in Nerubaiske, Ukraine
4 room house
Nerubaiske, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 84 m²
Floor 1/1
24447 House for sale 20 minutes from the city center. Total area 84 sq.m. House made of shel…
$75,000
Leave a request
3 room house in Altestove, Ukraine
3 room house
Altestove, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/2
8936. . . We offer for sale 2 - x floor house in Altestovo. The total area of 55 sq.m. Desig…
$20,000
Leave a request
3 room house in Nerubaiske, Ukraine
3 room house
Nerubaiske, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 151 m²
Floor 1/2
15058 Selling a 2-story house in the village of Nerubaiskoe. The sea is nearby and the Hajib…
$40,000
Leave a request
5 room house in Nerubaiske, Ukraine
5 room house
Nerubaiske, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Area 158 m²
Floor 1/2
12986 A two-story house in p. Is offered for sale. Nerubaisky. The yard is lined with fl…
$170,000
Leave a request
4 room house in Nerubaiske, Ukraine
4 room house
Nerubaiske, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 121 m²
Floor 1/2
22562 New 2-storey house for sale, built in 2023. Total area 121 sq.m. Modern renovation usi…
$87,000
Leave a request
3 room house in Altestove, Ukraine
3 room house
Altestove, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 89 m²
Floor 1/2
15141 Selling 2-storey house with a terrace on the banks of a estuary basement-garage baseme…
$14,500
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Nerubaiske, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Nerubaiske, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
Floor 5/5
30487 Stylish three-room apartment with European-quality renovation in Nerubayskoye is for s…
$45,000
Leave a request
4 room house in Nerubaiske, Ukraine
4 room house
Nerubaiske, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 180 m²
Floor 1/2
24606 For sale is a solid two-story house in the center of Nerubayskoye. The house is built …
$100,000
Leave a request
3 room house in Nerubaiske, Ukraine
3 room house
Nerubaiske, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 180 m²
Floor 1/2
22100 New unusual house in the NATI / Nerubayskoye area. We built the house for ourselves fr…
$80,000
Leave a request
3 room house in Nerubaiske, Ukraine
3 room house
Nerubaiske, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 145 m²
Floor 1/1
25179 I will sell a new house in the center of Nerubayskoye. Total area 145 sq.m. Built of i…
$95,000
Leave a request
5 room house in Altestove, Ukraine
5 room house
Altestove, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Area 168 m²
Floor 1/2
30796 For sale two-storey house on a plot of 10 acres in the cooperative "Chaika", Altestovo…
$45,000
Leave a request
House 12 rooms in Nerubaiske, Ukraine
House 12 rooms
Nerubaiske, Ukraine
Rooms 12
Area 520 m²
Floor 1/2
26545 Selling a 2-storey house on Armeyskaya Street. Total area 520 sq.m. Layout for 12 room…
$179,000
Leave a request
3 room house in Nerubaiske, Ukraine
3 room house
Nerubaiske, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 105 m²
Floor 1/2
29451 New house for sale in Nerubayskoye. Total area 105 sq.m. 2 floors. Layout for 3 rooms.…
$49,000
Leave a request
4 room house in Nerubaiske, Ukraine
4 room house
Nerubaiske, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/3
18727 House for sale in Nerubayskoye. Khadzhibey -2. New capital house. 3 floors. 4 rooms. C…
$20,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Nerubajska silska gromada, Ukraine

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go