The «FACTOR» Real Estate Agency is a modern, succesfully developing company in the real estate market.
Over the time of its existence, our company has established itself as a reliable, promising and actively developing agency. We employ qualified professionals with many years of experience, providing services of a wide range and high quality in the field of real estate.
Our individual approach, the constant training and development of our personnel, our policy of honesty and reliability, and our trustful partnership are the qualities that define and guide Real Estate Agency «FACTOR» in its growth.
The «FACTOR» real estate agency offers a full range of services for the selection of housing (for purchase or rent), the sale and exchange of real estate, transaction support, trust management of real estate, lending, turnkey repairs, independent expert evaluation, BTI services, re-registration of documents for new owners in utilities and more. We will be happy to help with the registration of your documents, provide you with consulting services, and accompany you at all stages of the deal. With our help, you can become the owner of your own living space or sell it on the most favorable terms, without any hassle.