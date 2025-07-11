  1. Realting.com
Ukraine, Odesa
Real estate agency
2010
3 years 3 months
Русский, Українська
faktor24.com/
We are on social networks
About the agency

The «FACTOR» Real Estate Agency is a modern, succesfully developing company in the real estate market.
Over the time of its existence, our company has established itself as a reliable, promising and actively developing agency. We employ qualified professionals with many years of experience, providing services of a wide range and high quality in the field of real estate.

Our individual approach, the constant training and development of our personnel, our policy of honesty and reliability, and our trustful partnership are the qualities that define and guide Real Estate Agency «FACTOR» in its growth.

Services

The «FACTOR» real estate agency offers a full range of services for the selection of housing (for purchase or rent), the sale and exchange of real estate, transaction support, trust management of real estate, lending, turnkey repairs, independent expert evaluation, BTI services, re-registration of documents for new owners in utilities and more. We will be happy to help with the registration of your documents, provide you with consulting services, and accompany you at all stages of the deal. With our help, you can become the owner of your own living space or sell it on the most favorable terms, without any hassle.

Working time
Open now
Currently in the company: 16:24
(UTC+3:00, Europe/Moscow)
Monday
09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 18:00
Thursday
09:00 - 18:00
Friday
09:00 - 18:00
Saturday
Day off
Sunday
Day off
