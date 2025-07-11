Services

The «FACTOR» real estate agency offers a full range of services for the selection of housing (for purchase or rent), the sale and exchange of real estate, transaction support, trust management of real estate, lending, turnkey repairs, independent expert evaluation, BTI services, re-registration of documents for new owners in utilities and more. We will be happy to help with the registration of your documents, provide you with consulting services, and accompany you at all stages of the deal. With our help, you can become the owner of your own living space or sell it on the most favorable terms, without any hassle.