Residential properties for sale in Lymanka, Ukraine

apartments
46
houses
6
52 properties total found
1 room apartment in Lymanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 4/7
€27,316
3 room apartment in Lymanka, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 79 m²
Floor 5/7
€48,258
2 room apartment in Lymanka, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 4/7
€38,242
3 room apartment in Lymanka, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 79 m²
Floor 7/7
€47,348
1 room apartment in Lymanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 7/7
€23,674
6 room house in Lymanka, Ukraine
6 room house
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 6
Area 650 m²
Floor 1/3
€591,846
3 room house in Lymanka, Ukraine
3 room house
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/2
15372 I will sell a 2-storey house with a repair in Sauvignon on a plot…
€168,449
1 room apartment in Lymanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 5/7
15680 On sale one-room apartment with a renovation in the residential c…
€32,779
2 room apartment in Lymanka, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/7
15678 For sale a one-bedroom apartment with a renovation in the Rosenth…
€38,242
1 room apartment in Lymanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/7
15675 On sale one-room apartment with a renovation in the residential c…
€34,600
2 room apartment in Lymanka, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/7
15697 I offer a 2 bedroom apartment for sale in a new rented house. Spa…
€36,421
1 room apartment in Lymanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 3/7
15642 YOU sell a one-room apartment with a renovation in the Rosenthal …
€31,413
1 room apartment in Lymanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 7/7
15484 For sale one-room apartment in the new house of the residential c…
€22,763
1 room apartment in Lymanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 3/7
15451 For sale one-room apartment in the residential complex Rosenthal.…
€33,690
3 room apartment in Lymanka, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 78 m²
Floor 3/7
15294 I offer a 3 bedroom apartment for sale in a new rented house. Spa…
€50,079
1 room apartment in Lymanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 5/7
€33,234
2 room apartment in Lymanka, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 64 m²
Floor 3/7
€51,900
1 room apartment in Lymanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 1/7
€21,398
2 room apartment in Lymanka, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 63 m²
Floor 4/7
€42,795
4 room house in Lymanka, Ukraine
4 room house
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 113 m²
Floor 1/2
€109,264
2 room apartment in Lymanka, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 62 m²
Floor 4/7
13355 One bedroom apartment in the residential complex Rosenthal. Apart…
€45,527
1 room apartment in Lymanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 3/7
13334 One-room apartment in the new house of the Rosenthal residential …
€21,853
2 room apartment in Lymanka, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/7
13200 One bedroom apartment in the residential complex "Rosenthal". The…
€45,527
1 room apartment in Lymanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 6/7
13180 Apartment for sale in the Rosenthal residential complex. The hous…
€23,036
1 room apartment in Lymanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 5/7
13134 One-room apartment in the residential complex "Rosenthal". The ap…
€33,234
3 room apartment in Lymanka, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 79 m²
Floor 1/7
€49,508
1 room apartment in Lymanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/7
€30,681
3 room apartment in Lymanka, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 79 m²
Floor 1/7
13091 For sale 3 - room apartment in a new house on Tairov. The total a…
€49,508
1 room apartment in Lymanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/7
€28,066
1 room apartment in Lymanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 2/7
12846 I offer for sale 1 - but a room apartment in a new rented house. …
€28,227
