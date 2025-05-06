Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Cornomorska miska gromada, Ukraine

Chornomorsk
10
Oleksandrivka
3
35 properties total found
4 room house in Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
4 room house
Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/2
24692 Modern house with renovation for sale near Sauvignon in a closed private cooperative. …
$122,000
4 room house in Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
4 room house
Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/2
№ 2328 For sale 2 - floor house in Burlachy Balk. Total area 90 sq.m. 4 separate rooms, kit…
$90,000
4 room house in Oleksandrivka, Ukraine
4 room house
Oleksandrivka, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/2
22805. Selling a 2-storey house, newly built, in the village of Aleksandrovka. Total area 20…
$110,000
2 room house in Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
2 room house
Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 30 m²
Floor 1/1
19257 House for sale in Burlachya Balka, Sauvignon area. House 30 sq.m. Residential conditio…
$35,000
House 11 rooms in Chornomorsk, Ukraine
House 11 rooms
Chornomorsk, Ukraine
Rooms 11
Area 594 m²
Floor 1/3
15139 I will sell a house in Chernomorsk with sea views. Three-story house with equipped bas…
$449,000
2 room apartment in Chornomorsk, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Chornomorsk, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 14/25
$20,000
4 room house in Malodolynske, Ukraine
4 room house
Malodolynske, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 180 m²
Floor 1/1
29504. New 2-storey house for sale in the suburbs of Odessa. Total area 180 sq.m. Layout: 1s…
$62,000
5 room house in Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
5 room house
Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Area 145 m²
Floor 1/2
$165,000
3 room house in Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
3 room house
Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 1/2
7834...On sale is the house - a fortune in the Burlachy Balka by the sea. Two floors. Three …
$72,000
8 room house in Malodolynske, Ukraine
8 room house
Malodolynske, Ukraine
Rooms 8
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/3
№ 2774. We offer for sale 3 - x floor house on the lake in the village. Molodolinskoye on th…
$55,000
3 room house in Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
3 room house
Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/1
29968. House for sale. Situated on 15 acres of land. Total area 96 sq.m. Separate rooms. S…
$63,000
2 room house in Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
2 room house
Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 32 m²
Floor 1/1
19256 House for sale in Burlachya Balka in the Sauvignon area House 32 sq.m. in residential …
$23,000
4 room house in Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
4 room house
Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/2
№ 2338. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . …
$65,000
7 room house in Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
7 room house
Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
Rooms 7
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/2
№ 1055. . . I will sell a new house, unfinished, near Sauvignon, on Yesenin St. Which is loc…
$47,000
4 room house in Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
4 room house
Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 109 m²
Floor 1/2
29992. House for sale in Burlachi Balka. Total area 109 sq.m. Layout: 1st floor: guest bathr…
$76,800
2 room apartment in Chornomorsk, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Chornomorsk, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 9/10
29718. I will sell an apartment on the second line from the sea on Lazurnaya Street. Total a…
$50,000
1 room apartment in Oleksandrivka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Oleksandrivka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 1/4
26666 Selling a 1-room apartment near the village of Kotovsky. Total area 31 sq.m. Living c…
$19,999
House in Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
House
Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 1/1
№ 2331. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . …
$15,000
1 room apartment in Chornomorsk, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Chornomorsk, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/10
15410 One-room apartment for sale. In a residential condition, with all the necessary furnit…
$50,000
1 room apartment in Chornomorsk, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Chornomorsk, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 4/11
20272. Selling a large 1-room apartment with a sea view! Spacious apartment in an elite area…
$37,000
3 room house in Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
3 room house
Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/2
№ 6676 We offer for sale 2 - x a floor house near the sea in the Burlachaya Balk massif. The…
$48,000
3 room house in Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
3 room house
Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/1
№ 5163. Selling an old-built house in the Drum Balk. The total area of 60 sq.m. The house i…
$45,000
3 room house in Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
3 room house
Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/2
№ 2333. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . …
$95,000
5 room house in Chornomorsk, Ukraine
5 room house
Chornomorsk, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Area 352 m²
Floor 1/2
№ 1093. . House for sale in. Chernomorsk on the street. Embankment with beautiful views of t…
$80,000
1 bedroom apartment in Chornomorsk, Ukraine
1 bedroom apartment
Chornomorsk, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 3/14
Urgent! 1 room apartment, LCD Tairovsky gardens, 4 sections, 3rd floor, house rented, con…
Price on request
3 room house in Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
3 room house
Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/1
№ 6675. . . . . . We offer for sale a small house near the sea in the Burlachaya Balk massi…
$19,000
2 room house in Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
2 room house
Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/3
14859 Sale of a 3-story house by the sea. Total area 65 sqm 1. Floor - 1 bedroom. 2nd. Fl…
$85,000
4 room house in Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
4 room house
Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/2
7750 Selling 2 - x floor cottage in the Poseidon cooperative". Total area 120 sq.m., 4 rooms…
$85,000
6 room house in Oleksandrivka, Ukraine
6 room house
Oleksandrivka, Ukraine
Rooms 6
Area 260 m²
Floor 1/2
30707 A spacious house in Aleksandrovka with a total area of ​​260 sq.m., located on a plot …
$140,000
6 room house in Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
6 room house
Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
Rooms 6
Area 140 m²
Floor 1/3
№ 2718 Selling 3 - x floor house in the village. Burlachy Balka cooperative "Poseidon". The …
$90,000
