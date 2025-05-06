Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Usativska silska gromada, Ukraine

houses
24
25 properties total found
4 room house in Usatove, Ukraine
4 room house
Usatove, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 220 m²
Floor 1/2
24705 For sale a solid two-story house with a view of the estuary and the city in Usatovo. …
$90,000
3 room apartment in Usatove, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Usatove, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 5/5
30779 Selling a three-room apartment 15 minutes from the city center. The apartment is in go…
$36,000
5 room house in Usatove, Ukraine
5 room house
Usatove, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Area 97 m²
Floor 1/1
30479 House for sale in the center of Usatovo. Total area 96 sq.m. Situated on 9 acres of la…
$55,000
4 room house in Usatove, Ukraine
4 room house
Usatove, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 124 m²
Floor 1/2
29668 A new two-story house in the center of Usatovo is for sale. The total area is 124 sq.…
$90,000
3 room house in Usatove, Ukraine
3 room house
Usatove, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 1/1
29463 House for sale in the center of Usatovo. Total area 69 sq.m. Residential condition. Al…
$44,000
2 room house in Usatove, Ukraine
2 room house
Usatove, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 86 m²
Floor 1/1
27364 For sale one-story residential house with an attic at the beginning of the village Us…
$45,000
5 room house in Usatove, Ukraine
5 room house
Usatove, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/2
$230,000
5 room house in Usatove, Ukraine
5 room house
Usatove, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Area 130 m²
Floor 1/2
29749. New two-storey house for sale in the new Usatovo district. Total area 130 sq.m. Layou…
$95,000
3 room house in Usatove, Ukraine
3 room house
Usatove, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/1
24390 House for sale in Usatovo. Total area 75 sq.m. Major repairs have been completed. The …
$100,000
3 room house in Usatove, Ukraine
3 room house
Usatove, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 145 m²
Floor 1/2
22435 Selling a 2-storey house, newly built, in Usatovo. Total area 145 sq.m. Condition for …
$44,700
3 room house in Usatove, Ukraine
3 room house
Usatove, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/1
29670 New house for sale in Usatovo. Total area 96 sq.m. Layout for 3 rooms. Major renovati…
$75,000
5 room house in Usatove, Ukraine
5 room house
Usatove, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Area 180 m²
Floor 1/1
22686 A solid house in the village of Usatovo near the Khadzhibeevsky estuary is for sale. …
$50,000
3 room house in Usatove, Ukraine
3 room house
Usatove, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/1
27200 Selling booths in Usatova. The living room area is 80 sq.m., the kitchen space is 20 s…
$48,000
5 room house in Usatove, Ukraine
5 room house
Usatove, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Area 242 m²
Floor 1/2
15327 I will sell a 2-storey house in the town of Usatovo. It consists of 5 separate rooms, …
$87,000
3 room house in Usatove, Ukraine
3 room house
Usatove, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/1
26364 New house for sale in Usatovo. Total area 96 sq.m. Layout for 3 rooms. Major renovati…
$75,000
4 room house in Usatove, Ukraine
4 room house
Usatove, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 435 m²
Floor 1/2
14601 Sale of a 2-storey house with land. The house is equipped with all the necessary equip…
$85,000
4 room house in Usatove, Ukraine
4 room house
Usatove, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 130 m²
Floor 1/2
26365 A new two-story house in the new Usatovo district is for sale. The total area is 130 s…
$95,000
3 room house in Usatove, Ukraine
3 room house
Usatove, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
27139 House for sale in Usatovo on Lesi Ukrainki Street, 80 m2. The house is in a residentia…
$31,000
4 room house in Usatove, Ukraine
4 room house
Usatove, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 167 m²
Floor 1/2
28988 Selling a two-story house in Usatovo Total area 167 sq.m. Plot 10 acres. Layout for a …
$65,000
3 room house in Usatove, Ukraine
3 room house
Usatove, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 89 m²
Floor 1/1
28816 House for sale in Usatovo near the school. Total area 89 sq.m. The house has 3 rooms …
$40,000
4 room house in Marynivka, Ukraine
4 room house
Marynivka, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 155 m²
Floor 1/1
7831. On sale is a house in s. Marinovka is only 25 km from the city. The house is located i…
$24,000
4 room house in Usatove, Ukraine
4 room house
Usatove, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/2
23368 A solid house is for sale in the village of Usatovo near the Khadzhibeevsky estuary. …
$90,000
6 room house in Usatove, Ukraine
6 room house
Usatove, Ukraine
Rooms 6
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/3
14752 Sale of a plot - 10 hectares in the area of the Kleebrücke. There is a three-story ho…
$55,000
2 room house in Usatove, Ukraine
2 room house
Usatove, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 83 m²
Floor 1/1
25826 House for sale in Usatovo. Total area 83 sq.m, ceiling height - 3 m The house is buil…
$58,000
7 room house in Usatove, Ukraine
7 room house
Usatove, Ukraine
Rooms 7
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/2
24527 House for sale in Usatovo. Total area 150 sq.m. Situated on a plot of 10 acres. Conven…
$74,000
