From February 16 to February 17 at the International Exhibition Center (15 Brovarsky Avenue, entrance 4B, Kyiv), United Property Expo will be held: the largest exhibition of Ukrainian and foreign real estate. It is a convenient platform for meeting investors, financial experts, developers and real estate agencies. The event will sum up the results of the past 2021 and make forecasts for the development of the real estate market for 2022.

The business program United Property Expo

Within the framework of the exhibition, a 2-day conference will be held, at which more than 30 speakers from more than 20 countries will speak. These are representatives of the leading companies in the real estate market, experts in the sale and purchase of housing, bankers, investors and financiers. Visitors can expect more than 10 hours of insider information about changes in real estate lending conditions, unique housing market offers in Ukraine, Turkey, Spain, Georgia and other countries; advice on the acquisition and monetization of commercial real estate.

Within the program:

Why it is profitable to invest in the Batumi market in 2022. Grigol Chachua, Elt Building (Georgia).

Prospects for investing in real estate in Turkey. Nadezhda Rogushina, Topcu Turizm (Turkey).

The primary real estate market of Ukraine. Demand and buyer profile in 2021. Irina Sheremeta, DOM.RIA (Ukraine).

The resort town of Vlora: attraction of investments, introduction of innovations, development strategy. Dritan Leli, Head of Vlora Municipality (Albania).

Topic to be announced. Igor Mazepa, investment banker, CEO of Concorde Capital (Ukraine).

Invest wisely: trends in the Albanian resort real estate market. Vitaly Bondarik, EstateAll (Albania).

Albania is a country for life and business. Conscious immigration. Olga Bondarik, Albania Consulting (Albania).

Real estate in Spain for living and investment. Yuri Grushetsky, DenizEstate (Spain).

Prospects for investing in real estate in Ukraine. Anna Laevskaya, Intergal-Bud (Ukraine).

How to profitably invest in real estate in Turkey. Oleg Zaets, NewTime Investment (Turkey).

How to quickly and reliably make money on Turkish real estate. Olga Mironova, Real Estate in Alanya (Turkey).

How to increase the sales of developers and real estate agencies with the help of Realting and reatyprotechnology IT-technologies. Elena Martynenko, Realting.com.

France is a great country for investment. Irina Duport, Immoconcept.

Privatization of capital real estate: how to become the owner of a property. Investment menu 2022. Yana Matieva, head of the regional branch of the State Property Fund for the city of Kyiv.

Major legislative changes in the construction industry. Anatoliy Kiselyov, law firm SDM Partners (Ukraine).

Turkish citizenship through real estate investment. Ozer Tuncay, Tuncay & Barcin (Turkey).

Secure registration of ownership. Fatih Barcin, Tuncay & Barcin (Turkey).

Why has Georgia become a trend in overseas real estate among Ukrainians? How hotel rooms by the sea are bought from Batumi and why it is profitable. Svyatoslav Terletsky, Orbi Group (Georgia).

Golden visa in Portugal — profitable investments and residence permits. Anna Misyura, Portugal Property Advisor (Portugal).

Doing business in Georgia, real estate, olive business development as an alternative to classic real estate. Igor Gladchenko.

Benefits of investing in Montenegro. Citizenship by investment, residence permit, permanent residence. Ksenia Nikolic, CMM Budva (Montenegro).

What is Mersin, Turkey. Galeeva Elza, Deep Gayrimenkul (Turkey).

How to choose the right property and not miscalculate. Volodymyr Kopot, lawyer, CEO Monitor.Estate (Ukraine).

Benefits of visiting United Property Expo

Expanding your business contacts network. The exhibition will feature 80 companies from 30 countries, and the expected number of visitors is over 4,000. You will be able to establish new business connections and significantly expand your list of business contacts.

A large selection of residential and commercial properties. The exhibition will feature 10,000 properties with a discount of up to 20%. You will have a unique opportunity not only to purchase the desired property, but also to save on its purchase.

Access to insider information. Market leaders will speak at the conference: developers, real estate experts, businessmen, bankers, financiers and investors. You will have access to insider information and be able to immediately put it into practice.

Terms of participation in United Property Expo

The ticket price for the exhibition «United Property Expo» is 220 hryvnia. Register with the RealtingFree promo code and get a free ticket today! A carefully planned event and comfortable stay awaits you.

The organizer:

OOO «United Expo»

01601, Ukraine, st. Bulvarno-Kudryavska, 24, Kyiv

Tel: +380631034817,

e-mail: unitedexpo.ukr@gmail.com