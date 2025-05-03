Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Avangardivska selisna gromada, Ukraine

apartments
106
houses
38
144 properties total found
1 room apartment in Avanhard, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Avanhard, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 4/5
21549 Apartment for sale in residential complex "Keks". Total area 25.2 sq.m., Renovated by …
$23,800
1 room apartment in Avanhard, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Avanhard, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 4/4
31317 I will sell a one -room apartment in the LCD seventh sky. The total area of ​​the apar…
$27,000
1 room apartment in Avanhard, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Avanhard, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 4/5
22137For sale 1-room apartment in residential complex 7 Nebo. The apartment is in good condi…
$30,000
1 room apartment in Avanhard, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Avanhard, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 3/5
12025 One-room apartment in the residential complex "Cupcake". All necessary communications,…
$20,000
1 room apartment in Avanhard, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Avanhard, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 4/5
26323 Selling a cozy apartment in the Keks residential complex. The apartment has a modern d…
$9,550
3 room apartment in Avanhard, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Avanhard, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 78 m²
Floor 3/5
23608The apartment is two-sided, spacious and bright. Two balconies, a large dressing room. …
$68,000
1 room apartment in Avanhard, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Avanhard, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 3/5
24262 Selling a one-room apartment in the KEKS residential complex. Total area 27 sq.m. The…
$25,000
1 room apartment in Nova Dolyna, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Nova Dolyna, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/5
12853 Apartment in a new house, equipped with furniture and appliances. Residential complex …
$23,000
5 room house in Nova Dolyna, Ukraine
5 room house
Nova Dolyna, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Area 360 m²
Floor 1/3
20771 Spacious house for sale. Modern renovation. House is furnished and equipped with house…
$150,000
1 room apartment in Avanhard, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Avanhard, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 5/5
31397 a cozy 1-room apartment in the LCD SECRIP SILLS is sold. Total area of ​​34 sq.m. High…
$23,700
1 room apartment in Avanhard, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Avanhard, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 17 m²
Floor 1/5
11813 Apartment in a new residential complex. Review. In the territory of the complex the…
$15,500
5 room house in Prylymanske, Ukraine
5 room house
Prylymanske, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Area 170 m²
Floor 1/2
10437 Sales 2 - storey house in the area 7 km. The total area of the house with a garage wi…
$57,000
1 room apartment in Avanhard, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Avanhard, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 20 m²
Floor 5/13
22954. For sale 1-room apartment in the new residential complex Artville. Located on the mid…
$19,900
4 room house in Avanhard, Ukraine
4 room house
Avanhard, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 140 m²
Floor 1/1
27626 House for sale in Avangard on 6.7 acres of land
$140,000
2 room apartment in Radisne, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Radisne, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 65 m²
Floor 9/10
30276. For sale 2-room apartment in the village of Khlibodarske. Targeted booth, scorched OA…
$27,000
1 room apartment in Avanhard, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Avanhard, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 7/13
30740 Cozy 1-room apartment with renovation in the ArtVille residential complex is for sale.…
$25,000
3 room apartment in Avanhard, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Avanhard, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 72 m²
Floor 4/5
18768. Three-room apartment on Seventh Heaven is for sale. Suitable for the eHome program. T…
$65,000
2 room apartment in Avanhard, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Avanhard, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/3
30700 For sale in Avangard/Molodezhnaya: 2-room apartment with European-quality repair. Tota…
$34,900
3 room house in Prylymanske, Ukraine
3 room house
Prylymanske, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 131 m²
Floor 1/2
21374 House for sale in Sukhoi Liman. Total area 131 sq.m. Two residential floors, basement …
$55,000
4 room house in Radisne, Ukraine
4 room house
Radisne, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/2
25016 I will sell a house in Khlebodarskoye with a total area of ​​150 sq.m. The plot has wa…
$70,000
2 room apartment in Avanhard, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Avanhard, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 9/11
16242 On sale one-room apartment with a renovation. All plumbing was carried out. On the te…
$44,581
1 room apartment in Avanhard, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Avanhard, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 3/5
29310. Selling a one-room apartment in the residential area 7 Nebo. Located on the middle fl…
$24,000
1 room apartment in Avanhard, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Avanhard, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 7/11
29348. Selling a 1-room apartment in the Artville residential complex with renovation. Total…
$36,000
2 room apartment in Avanhard, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Avanhard, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 8/10
20995 2-room apartment Avangard for sale. Total area 50 sq.m. Major repairs have been comple…
$55,000
1 room apartment in Avanhard, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Avanhard, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 4/5
27277. For sale 1-room apartment in the residential complex Seventh Heaven. Total area 30 sq…
$25,000
4 room house in Prylymanske, Ukraine
4 room house
Prylymanske, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 127 m²
Floor 1/2
27520. For sale capital house in Sukhoi Liman Total area 127 sq.m. It is made in two residen…
$68,000
3 room house in Avanhard, Ukraine
3 room house
Avanhard, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/1
29215. House for sale in Avangard. Total area 120 sq.m. The house has three rooms. Spacious…
$105,000
1 room apartment in Avanhard, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Avanhard, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 5/5
22269 One-room apartment in the residential complex "7 Nebo" is for sale. Total area is 32 s…
$27,000
1 room apartment in Avanhard, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Avanhard, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 3/5
23111 I will sell a 1-room apartment in the completed building of the residential complex Ke…
$23,000
5 room house in Prylymanske, Ukraine
5 room house
Prylymanske, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
21783 Two houses for sale in Prilimansky. Located on the same plot, ideal for a large family…
$45,000
