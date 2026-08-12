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Warehouses for sale in Ukraine

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Odesa
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Odesa Oblast
8
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9 properties total found
Warehouse 3 000 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Warehouse 3 000 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 3 000 m²
It is possible to promote to your respect the industrial and warehouse complex, shaking for …
$1,38M
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BPS Consulting
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Warehouse 3 500 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Warehouse 3 500 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 3 500 m²
A multi-functional complex at Odessa Center The Geographic Center of the City of Directed 12…
$600,000
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Warehouse 15 842 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Warehouse 15 842 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 15 842 m²
An industrial complex complex complex in Odessa, with a 30-foot branch and a bomb factory in…
$3,00M
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TekceTekce
Warehouse 2 113 m² in Usatove, Ukraine
Warehouse 2 113 m²
Usatove, Ukraine
Area 2 113 m²
Sale of refrigeration complex - 0.83 hectares, preparations business, 2113 m Locacia: Ideal…
$700,000
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Warehouse 950 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Warehouse 950 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 950 m²
Green Region of 17 Pitch with the hangar The facade to the veil. Bugayska - 38 meters Land i…
$480,000
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Warehouse 700 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Warehouse 700 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 700 m²
Green area of 12 peaks with stone building Voila facade. o.World. Land in private property f…
$840,000
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Warehouse 125 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Warehouse 125 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 125 m²
Sell the capital compound with professional cold equipment. The ideal option to keep freezin…
$85,000
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Languages
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Warehouse 5 000 m² in Boryspil, Ukraine
Warehouse 5 000 m²
Boryspil, Ukraine
Area 5 000 m²
Number of floors 1
Warehouse complex in the area of Boryspil.It is ideal for storing pharmaceutical products.La…
$4,00M
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Warehouse 309 m² in Odesa Oblast, Ukraine
Warehouse 309 m²
Odesa Oblast, Ukraine
Area 309 m²
Warehouse 309 m2 + offices and site - Nikolai Borovsky St., OdessaWe offer a dry, heated war…
$1,384
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