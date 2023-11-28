UAE
Realting.com
Ukraine
Commercial
Restaurants and cafes
Restaurants for sale in Ukraine
Odesa
13
Odesa Oblast
13
Restaurant
Clear all
13 properties total found
Restaurant 3 rooms with surveillance security system
Odessa, Ukraine
3
60 m²
Dining/café/bar, opposite the bus station central. Expensive and high-quality repair was per…
€77,567
Recommend
Leave a request
Restaurant 6 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
6
180 m²
A functioning bar by the sea
€141,446
Recommend
Leave a request
Restaurant
Odessa, Ukraine
230 m²
Ready restaurant. rolled-up business, land rental, building certificate. all communications,…
€264,641
Recommend
Leave a request
Restaurant
Odessa, Ukraine
302 m²
Ready restaurant with expensive classic repair and "filling."
€456,278
Recommend
Leave a request
Restaurant 2 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
2
250 m²
Luxurious place, facade, prominent, passing, under cafe, notary, bank, possible rent with th…
€657,040
Recommend
Leave a request
Restaurant 3 rooms with yard
Odessa, Ukraine
3
162 m²
Ready restaurant. Beautiful exquisite repair. Convenient location of the hall and summer pla…
€438,027
Recommend
Leave a request
Restaurant 8 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
8
762 m²
For sale is a successful restaurant in Taiovo, a separate two-storey building with a total a…
€2,10M
Recommend
Leave a request
Restaurant 2 rooms with air conditioning
Odessa, Ukraine
2
93 m²
I will sell the operating cafe in the very Center, L. Tolstogo Str ./Nezhinsky Str., Cathedr…
€54,753
Recommend
Leave a request
Restaurant 10 rooms with basement
Odessa, Ukraine
10
230 m²
Ready restaurant business on the first line by the sea, Luzanovka beach. 2 banquet halls, la…
€273,767
Recommend
Leave a request
Restaurant 3 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
3
80 m²
Restaurant-type cafe, big summer playground. Beautiful repair. Facade door and 2 window wind…
€200,762
Recommend
Leave a request
Restaurant 8 rooms with air conditioning, with surveillance security system
Odessa, Ukraine
8
485 m²
2-storey separate complex from operating restaurants and business center. Restaurant facade,…
€730,045
Recommend
Leave a request
Restaurant 3 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
3
260 m²
Operating business, ready cafe in the center, total area of 260 sq.m., 3 hall 42+30+52 sq.m.…
€132,321
Recommend
Leave a request
Restaurant with yard
Odessa, Ukraine
65 m²
The finished bar with shashlik is for sale. Fireplace hall. Free-standing building. Two entr…
€22,814
Recommend
Leave a request
