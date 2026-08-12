Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Commercial
  4. Restaurant

Restaurants for sale in Ukraine

;
Odesa
7
Odesa Oblast
10
Restaurant Delete
Clear all
10 properties total found
Restaurant 889 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Restaurant 889 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 889 m²
The exclusive format that comes up in the market is rarely: a new separate front-end buildin…
$2,50M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Restaurant 210 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Restaurant 210 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 210 m²
Preparing a business at the heart of the historical part of the mist on the crossroads of th…
$250,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Restaurant 150 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Restaurant 150 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 150 m²
Exclusive offer: legendary bar on Langeronovskaya, 150 m2 Address ooh Langeronovskaya, betwe…
$1,25M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
TekceTekce
Restaurant 210 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Restaurant 210 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 210 m²
Exclusive proposition: legendary confectionery with power in the heart Odesa. Addresses Wool…
$1,15M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Restaurant 100 m² in Rozdilna, Ukraine
Restaurant 100 m²
Rozdilna, Ukraine
Area 100 m²
Unique proposition! Cafe in the centre of the world To get up to the sale of the cafe embell…
$355,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Restaurant 450 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Restaurant 450 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 450 m²
For sale two-overkhov okrema Budivlya (kolish restaurant) with lit Maidanchik ped be-a kind …
$600,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Restaurant 275 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Restaurant 275 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 275 m²
It seems to be a unique room in the history center of Odessa, on the intersection of the Bun…
$300,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Restaurant 130 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Restaurant 130 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 130 m²
Placed café/restaurant on the vul. Trojka Prepare to sell a uniquely placed café abo restaur…
$260,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Restaurant 500 m² in Odesa Oblast, Ukraine
Restaurant 500 m²
Odesa Oblast, Ukraine
Area 500 m²
Rent a ready-made restaurant 500 m2 in Odessa is a profitable offer for investors and restau…
$5,599
Leave a request
Restaurant 210 m² in Odesa Oblast, Ukraine
Restaurant 210 m²
Odesa Oblast, Ukraine
Area 210 m²
Rent!!The facade room is 210 m2 - ideal for a medical center or dentistry.We rent a function…
$2,351
Leave a request

Property types in Ukraine

сommercial properties
hotels
offices
manufacture buildings
warehouses
ready business
Realting.com
Go