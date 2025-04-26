Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Fontanska silska gromada, Ukraine

apartments
54
houses
61
115 properties total found
2 room apartment in Fontanka, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Fontanka, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/2
25607.. For sale 2-storey townhouse in an elite residential complex. Brick, total area 100 s…
$105,000
4 room house in Fontanka, Ukraine
4 room house
Fontanka, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 165 m²
Floor 1/2
15858 Selling a 2-storey house with a plot of 5 acres. The house is fully furnished and equi…
$99,500
3 room house in Fontanka, Ukraine
3 room house
Fontanka, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 154 m²
Floor 1/1
29573. Selling a 3-room house in Fontanka. Total area 154 sq.m. All rooms are separate. 2 b…
$85,000
5 room house in Fontanka, Ukraine
5 room house
Fontanka, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Area 216 m²
Floor 1/2
30389 Selling a two-story house in Fontanka near the Riviera shopping center Total area 216 …
$109,000
4 room house in Fontanka, Ukraine
4 room house
Fontanka, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/2
30961 I will sell a two -story house with a pool near the sea. The total area is 160 sq.m. L…
$215,000
3 room house in Fontanka, Ukraine
3 room house
Fontanka, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
14491 House for sale in p. Fontanka, with a total area of 200 sq m and a plot of 5 acres. I…
$65,000
7 room house in Fontanka, Ukraine
7 room house
Fontanka, Ukraine
Rooms 7
Area 410 m²
Floor 1/3
14827 Selling 3 storey houses without repair in the Fontanka. 1st floor: kitchen 24 sq.m., …
$80,000
4 room house in Fontanka, Ukraine
4 room house
Fontanka, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/2
$165,000
1 room apartment in Fontanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Fontanka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 4/9
21562. One-room apartment in the residential complex "Riviera Gardens" is for sale. Total ar…
$31,000
1 room apartment in Fontanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Fontanka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 2/8
21644. I will sell a one-room apartment in the residential complex Gardens of the Riviera. C…
$28,500
2 room apartment in Fontanka, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Fontanka, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 71 m²
Floor 10/18
25735. For sale is a two-room apartment in the residential complex Avtorskiy district with a…
$68,000
4 room house in Fontanka, Ukraine
4 room house
Fontanka, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 450 m²
Floor 1/3
15906 Sale of a 3-storey house with a plot of 15 hectares in an elite house village. The hou…
$750,000
1 room apartment in Fontanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Fontanka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 3/10
14864 For sale one-room apartment in the residential complex "Author". A renovation has bee…
$46,000
1 room apartment in Fontanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Fontanka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 10/10
29503 Selling a 1-room apartment in the Forrest residential complex. The apartment is locate…
$37,000
2 room apartment in Fontanka, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Fontanka, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 77 m²
Floor 8/16
27006 Selling a 2-room apartment in the new residential complex Avtorsky district in the vil…
$65,000
1 room apartment in Fontanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Fontanka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 10/11
25102. For sale one-room apartment on the seashore in the residential complex Avtorskiy dist…
$47,000
3 room house in Fontanka, Ukraine
3 room house
Fontanka, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/2
19869 Townhouse in Holland complex in Kotovskogo settlement is for sale. Beautiful architect…
$70,000
3 room house in Fontanka, Ukraine
3 room house
Fontanka, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 180 m²
Floor 1/2
15874 I will sell a 2-storey house with a plot of 10 acres on the Fontanka. House without r…
$195,000
1 room apartment in Fontanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Fontanka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 6/8
29189. Selling a one-room apartment in the Riviera Gardens residential complex. Total area …
$23,000
1 room apartment in Fontanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Fontanka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 5/10
30212 One-room apartment in the completed building of the residential complex "Park Fontanov…
$36,700
6 room house in Fontanka, Ukraine
6 room house
Fontanka, Ukraine
Rooms 6
Area 163 m²
Floor 1/2
12303 Selling a house on the Fontanka. Communications: water, electricity, heating, heating…
$60,000
4 room house in Fontanka, Ukraine
4 room house
Fontanka, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/2
31093. A house is sold in Fontanka with a thought -out layout and high -quality repair. 1s…
$500,000
1 room apartment in Fontanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Fontanka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 2/10
20798Single-room apartment for sale in the residential complex Park Fontanov. The apartment …
$44,000
3 room apartment in Fontanka, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Fontanka, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Floor 7/9
18388 Three-room apartment on Fontanka is for sale. Total area 80 sq.m, renovated. Renovated…
$80,000
4 room house in Svitle, Ukraine
4 room house
Svitle, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 1 000 m²
Floor 1/2
27595 Selling a luxury house in the suburbs of Odessa. The house with a total area of ​​100…
$550,000
5 room house in Fontanka, Ukraine
5 room house
Fontanka, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Area 258 m²
Floor 1/2
12347. For sale a spacious, sophisticated two-story house with a basement. Complete draft r…
$360,000
1 room apartment in Fontanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Fontanka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 2/9
19625 Urgent sale of a one-room apartment in a completed building, residential complex Rivie…
$26,500
1 room apartment in Fontanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Fontanka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 8/16
27009. I will sell a 1-room apartment in the new residential complex Avtorsky district on th…
$42,000
1 room apartment in Fontanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Fontanka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 2/11
11605 Selling a smart apartment. The condition from the builders. Metal-plastic windows with…
$17,500
3 room house in Fontanka, Ukraine
3 room house
Fontanka, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
16338 Selling a plot with a house by the sea. Plot of 13 acres. Asphalt porch. 5 minutes to the sea.
$80,000
