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Residential properties for sale in Kyiv, Ukraine

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apartments
22
23 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Kyiv, Ukraine
3 bedroom apartment
Kyiv, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Floor 6/7
Description Three-room apartment for sale in the HISTORICAL center on the street. Bogdan Kh…
$550,000
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2 bedroom apartment in Kyiv, Ukraine
2 bedroom apartment
Kyiv, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
The house has been put into operation. Can be repaired View apartment in a modern residen…
$150,000
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2 room apartment in Kyiv, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Kyiv, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Professionals of their work are working on the construction of our residential complex, and …
$195,255
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Apartment in Kyiv, Ukraine
Apartment
Kyiv, Ukraine
Area 82 m²
Greenville Park https://www.kyiv.estate/properties/for-sale/
$205,000
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2 room apartment in Kyiv, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Kyiv, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 72 m²
Floor 4/5
On sale Euro 2 -room apartment for both accommodation and rental business. New House, Kiev, …
$120,000
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Apartment in Kyiv, Ukraine
Apartment
Kyiv, Ukraine
Area 43 m²
a 1-room apartment is born in the most branded residential complex "Respublika" on the 2nd f…
$105,000
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
1 bedroom apartment in Kyiv, Ukraine
1 bedroom apartment
Kyiv, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 10/24
New apartment for sale! Selling an apartment in the residential complex Aria, Pechersky dis…
$122,000
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Apartment in Kyiv, Ukraine
Apartment
Kyiv, Ukraine
Area 52 m²
Floor 13
Trinity complex. https://www.kyiv.estate/
$190,000
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2 room apartment in Kyiv, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Kyiv, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 84 m²
Floor 17/21
We are selling an apartment with a new renovation in a modern style. Residential complex "F…
$305,000
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3 room apartment in Kyiv, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Kyiv, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 78 m²
Varshavskiy residential complex https://www.kyiv.estate/
$155,974
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3 room apartment in Kyiv, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Kyiv, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
Floor 5/9
Get to the sale of a tricemnate apartment for capital repairs at the address: Voice district…
$85,000
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2 room apartment in Kyiv, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Kyiv, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/5
Derevlanskaya (Yakira), 16 / 18K2. Sale of 2 bedroom apartments in a quiet location in Lukya…
$45,500
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3 bedroom apartment in Kyiv, Ukraine
3 bedroom apartment
Kyiv, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
Floor 5/21
About the apartment Apartment with designer renovation in one of the best complexes in Kiev…
$550,000
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4 room apartment in Kyiv, Ukraine
4 room apartment
Kyiv, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 170 m²
https://www.kyiv.estate/ chic view 4-room apartments in Kiev on Lesi Ukrainky Boulevard 7B …
$990,000
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3 room apartment in Kyiv, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Kyiv, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 92 m²
Varshavskiy 2 https://www.kyiv.estate/properties/for-sale/
$94,984
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Apartment in Kyiv, Ukraine
Apartment
Kyiv, Ukraine
Bathrooms count 3
Area 108 m²
Floor 4/4
Sale 3k apartment in the historical center of Kiev. Pre-revolutionary building, reconstructe…
$300,000
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2 room apartment in Kyiv, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Kyiv, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 58 m²
Lobanovskogo https://www.kyiv.estate/properties/for-sale/
$125,979
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2 room apartment in Kyiv, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Kyiv, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 56 m²
Floor 28/33
Species! Sale "evrovdvushka" in residential complex slavutich renovated and furnished! Addr…
$155,974
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1 room apartment in Kyiv, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Kyiv, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 22 m²
Floor 1/5
Sale of premises in the historical center of Kiev! - It is possible to transfer to a housing…
$35,000
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Townhouse 5 rooms in Kyiv, Ukraine
Townhouse 5 rooms
Kyiv, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 3
Without%! Sale of modern townhouses in the complex "Elwood Townhouse" with a closed territor…
$78,300
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2 room apartment in Kyiv, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Kyiv, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Feofaniya https://www.kyiv.estate/properties/for-sale/
$85,986
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3 room apartment in Kyiv, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Kyiv, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 99 m²
Floor 6/7
Sale 3 -com of an apartment in Kotsyubinsky with repair! - Akayemgorodok, Berkovetskaya stre…
$89,000
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Apartment in Kyiv, Ukraine
Apartment
Kyiv, Ukraine
Area 149 m²
Floor 9/13
4rooms apartment residential complex Solnechnaya Brama st. Lomonosov, 71-B. The business cl…
$254,000
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