Residential properties for sale in Kyiv, Ukraine

apartments
151
houses
3
152 properties total found
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Kyiv, Ukraine
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Kyiv, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 8/26
€100,068
per month
Leave a request
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Kyiv, Ukraine
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Kyiv, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 3/5
€53,247
per month
Leave a request
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Kyiv, Ukraine
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Kyiv, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 9/9
€66,559
per month
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Kyiv, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Kyiv, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/8
SF-2-763-013 Sale of 1 room with renovation in the historical center of Kyiv, Podol. Reside…
€91,576
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Kyiv, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Kyiv, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 8/17
SF-2-763-010 Sale 2 rooms, Kyiv, Belichi, st. Klavdievskaya 40g. Akademgorodok, Novobelichi…
€69,405
per month
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Kyiv, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Kyiv, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 12/26
SF-2-763-004 Sale of 1 room, Kyiv, Vinogradar, Pravdy Avenue. Residential complex Varshavsk…
€91,576
per month
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Kyiv, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Kyiv, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 4/6
SF-2-763-001 1 room, Kyiv, Holosiivo. 50 m2 in a closed clubhouse of the Uspishniy Holosiiv…
€90,888
per month
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Kyiv, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Kyiv, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 13/14
SF-2-762-995 Sale of a 1-room renovated apartment, 43 sq.m., Kyiv, Darnitsa, st. Nikolai Kh…
€70,690
per month
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Kyiv, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Kyiv, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 2/19
SF-2-762-951 1 k, Kyiv, Darnitsa, st. Boryspilska 23a. One-room apartment, modern, high-…
€65,182
per month
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Kyiv, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Kyiv, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 2/25
SF-2-762-944 Comfortable smart apartment of 32 m with renovation. Ready smart apartment. Th…
€77,576
per month
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Kyiv, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Kyiv, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 5/16
SF-2-762-933 1 room in the Syrets metro area, str. Tiraspolskaya 43. Sale of 1-bedroom apa…
€87,215
per month
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Kyiv, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Kyiv, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 23/25
SF-2-762-925 1 room, Kyiv, Karavaevy dacha, st. Novopolevaya 2. Sale of 1k apartment 37 sq.…
€68,854
per month
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Kyiv, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Kyiv, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 7/24
SF-2-762-922 1 room, Kyiv, Osokorki, st. Boris Gmyri 20. Apartment Gmyri 20 (euro two-room …
€75,600
per month
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Kyiv, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Kyiv, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 20/35
SF-2-762-918 1 k, Kyiv, Livoberezhny, st. Evgeniy Malanyuk. 1-room apartment in MEGA CITY r…
€72,526
per month
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Kyiv, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Kyiv, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 9/17
SF-2-762-907 Kyiv, Shulyavka. Apartment residential complex Ridne Misto A bright and comfor…
€74,363
per month
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Kyiv, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Kyiv, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 2/16
SF-2-762-872 Sale of a 1-room apartment with furniture and appliances in the residential co…
€84,920
per month
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Kyiv, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Kyiv, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 9/9
SF-2-760-795 Pechersk, st. Mychuryna 2 (near Bolsunovskaya Street). Center of Kyiv, metro D…
€57,838
per month
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Kyiv, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Kyiv, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 9/9
SF-2-760-770 Kyiv, Feofania, Metrologichna St. 6. Renovated one-room apartment, Holosievo. …
€48,657
per month
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Kyiv, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Kyiv, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 14/22
SF-2-760-763 Sale of 1-room apartment of 30.4 square meters. m with repair on ul. Raketnaya…
€35,804
per month
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Kyiv, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Kyiv, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 3/5
SF-2-760-760 Sale of 1-room apartment on the street Lomonosova 19/11, Vasylkivska metro sta…
€43,149
per month
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Kyiv, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Kyiv, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 3/9
SF-2-760-752 One-room apartment for sale, st. Holoseevskaya 3. Demeevka. On the 3rd floo…
€48,657
per month
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Kyiv, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Kyiv, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 1/9
SF-2-760-732 Sale of 1-room apartment with a balcony, 116a Holosiivskyi Avenue. Cozy apartm…
€45,903
per month
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Kyiv, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Kyiv, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 1/5
SF-2-760-691 1-room studio apartment (21.3 sq.m.) for sale at 4 Akademika Williams St. (Ste…
€45,000
per month
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Kyiv, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Kyiv, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 19/25
SF-2-759-908 1 room for sale 50 sq.m. in the Woodstory residential complex, with repairs fr…
€49,116
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Kyiv, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Kyiv, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 8/9
SF-2-759-891 2-room apartment for sale, st. Andria Malyshko 9, Darnytsia metro station. 46.…
€48,198
per month
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Kyiv, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Kyiv, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 22 m²
Floor 3/4
SF-2-666-770 Apartment for sale on the street Mykhailo Deregusa, 42. Parkland housing compl…
€50,493
per month
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with elevator in Kyiv, Ukraine
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with elevator
Kyiv, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 4/6
€56,001
per month
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Kyiv, Ukraine
1 room studio apartment
Kyiv, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 8/20
SF-2-759-083 Selling a 1k apartment in a warm house! There is always light here) The apart…
€28,919
per month
Leave a request
5 room apartment in Kyiv, Ukraine
5 room apartment
Kyiv, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 196 m²
Floor 6/16
SF-2-759-070 Antonovicha 91/14. Spacious, stylish, cozy apartment in a new building. Five-…
€300,204
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Kyiv, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Kyiv, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 59/16
SF-2-757-446 2 rooms for sale. apartment on the street Raketna, 24, Champion City residenti…
€74,179
per month
Leave a request

Properties features in Kyiv, Ukraine

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
