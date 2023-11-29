UAE
688 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
6 room house with balcony, with sea view, with garage
Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
6
3
2 000 m²
4
House–palace Sauvignon-2, 25 acres of land, S - 2000m2 of luxury and status, Garage - 100 m2…
€3,42M
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house with balcony, with furniture, with appliances
Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
5
5
700 m²
2
The house in Sauvignon-1 , made according to the author's project in the Palace style. The h…
€885,872
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
1
27 m²
1/4
€13,629
1
Recommend
1
Leave a request
4 room house
Fontanka, Ukraine
4
140 m²
1/2
€163,546
2
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Nerubaiske, Ukraine
3
67 m²
1/2
€20,898
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
1
36 m²
4/7
€27,258
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house
Altestove, Ukraine
3
100 m²
1/2
€26,349
2
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house
Avanhard, Ukraine
4
198 m²
1/2
€95,402
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
3
79 m²
5/7
€48,155
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
2
64 m²
9/16
€57,241
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house
Lymanka, Ukraine
3
135 m²
1/2
€129,019
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Fontanka, Ukraine
1
44 m²
5/5
€30,438
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house
Lymanka, Ukraine
4
305 m²
1/2
€181,717
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
2
43 m²
10/16
€36,343
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Avanhard, Ukraine
1
35 m²
3/5
€26,349
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
2
65 m²
7/17
€49,972
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house
Lymanka, Ukraine
4
127 m²
1/2
€116,299
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house
Sukhyi Lyman, Ukraine
5
153 m²
1/2
€26,349
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Avanhard, Ukraine
1
34 m²
1/5
€22,715
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house
Lymanka, Ukraine
4
240 m²
1/2
€109,030
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house
Lymanka, Ukraine
5
280 m²
1/1
€362,526
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house
Lymanka, Ukraine
3
95 m²
1/1
€36,343
1
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
2
47 m²
4/7
€38,161
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room house
Fontanka, Ukraine
2
88 m²
1/1
€113,573
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house
Lymanka, Ukraine
3
135 m²
1/2
€180,809
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house
Nerubaiske, Ukraine
4
160 m²
1/2
€145,374
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Avanhard, Ukraine
1
32 m²
3/5
€23,532
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
1
37 m²
8/13
€29,983
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Avanhard, Ukraine
1
35 m²
3/5
€22,715
Recommend
Leave a request
6 room house
Velykyi Dalnyk, Ukraine
6
240 m²
1/2
€75,413
Recommend
Leave a request
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
23
