Residential properties for sale in Odeskiy rayon, Ukraine

Tairove Settlement Council
372
Lymanka
52
Velykodolynske
13
Velykodolynske Settlement Council
13
Nerubayska silska rada
11
Nova Dolyna Rural Council
9
Molodizhne Rural Council
8
Dalnyc Rural Council
7
688 properties total found
6 room house with balcony, with sea view, with garage in Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
6 room house with balcony, with sea view, with garage
Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 2 000 m²
Number of floors 4
House–palace Sauvignon-2, 25 acres of land, S - 2000m2 of luxury and status, Garage - 100 m2…
€3,42M
€3,42M
5 room house with balcony, with furniture, with appliances in Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
5 room house with balcony, with furniture, with appliances
Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 2
The house in Sauvignon-1 , made according to the author's project in the Palace style. The h…
€885,872
€885,872
1 room apartment in Lymanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 1/4
€13,629
€13,629
4 room house in Fontanka, Ukraine
4 room house
Fontanka, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 140 m²
Floor 1/2
€163,546
€163,546
3 room apartment in Nerubaiske, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Nerubaiske, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/2
€20,898
€20,898
1 room apartment in Lymanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 4/7
€27,258
€27,258
3 room house in Altestove, Ukraine
3 room house
Altestove, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/2
€26,349
€26,349
4 room house in Avanhard, Ukraine
4 room house
Avanhard, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 198 m²
Floor 1/2
€95,402
€95,402
3 room apartment in Lymanka, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 79 m²
Floor 5/7
€48,155
€48,155
2 room apartment in Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 64 m²
Floor 9/16
€57,241
€57,241
3 room house in Lymanka, Ukraine
3 room house
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 135 m²
Floor 1/2
€129,019
€129,019
1 room apartment in Fontanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Fontanka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 5/5
€30,438
€30,438
4 room house in Lymanka, Ukraine
4 room house
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 305 m²
Floor 1/2
€181,717
€181,717
2 room apartment in Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 10/16
€36,343
€36,343
1 room apartment in Avanhard, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Avanhard, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 3/5
€26,349
€26,349
2 room apartment in Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 65 m²
Floor 7/17
€49,972
€49,972
4 room house in Lymanka, Ukraine
4 room house
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 127 m²
Floor 1/2
€116,299
€116,299
5 room house in Sukhyi Lyman, Ukraine
5 room house
Sukhyi Lyman, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Area 153 m²
Floor 1/2
€26,349
€26,349
1 room apartment in Avanhard, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Avanhard, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 1/5
€22,715
€22,715
4 room house in Lymanka, Ukraine
4 room house
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 240 m²
Floor 1/2
€109,030
€109,030
5 room house in Lymanka, Ukraine
5 room house
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Area 280 m²
Floor 1/1
€362,526
€362,526
3 room house in Lymanka, Ukraine
3 room house
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 95 m²
Floor 1/1
€36,343
€36,343
2 room apartment in Lymanka, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 4/7
€38,161
€38,161
2 room house in Fontanka, Ukraine
2 room house
Fontanka, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 88 m²
Floor 1/1
€113,573
€113,573
3 room house in Lymanka, Ukraine
3 room house
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 135 m²
Floor 1/2
€180,809
€180,809
4 room house in Nerubaiske, Ukraine
4 room house
Nerubaiske, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/2
€145,374
€145,374
1 room apartment in Avanhard, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Avanhard, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 3/5
€23,532
€23,532
1 room apartment in Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 8/13
€29,983
€29,983
1 room apartment in Avanhard, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Avanhard, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 3/5
€22,715
€22,715
6 room house in Velykyi Dalnyk, Ukraine
6 room house
Velykyi Dalnyk, Ukraine
Rooms 6
Area 240 m²
Floor 1/2
€75,413
€75,413

