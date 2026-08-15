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Residential properties for sale in Odesa, Ukraine

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apartments
2897
houses
396
3 293 properties total found
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Odesa, Ukraine
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 989 m²
Floor 7/3
Unique 3-story penthouse in the center of Odesa A one-of-a-kind 3-story penthouse on the …
$3,00M
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House in Odesa, Ukraine
House
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 677 m²
ALET COURT FOR MY COURT IN THE RIVER 124A; 677 m ² to124; EXACTSTORY There's a gorgeous hou…
$1,20M
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Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
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Apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
Apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 105 m²
No. 1601 We offer for sale a 3-room apartment in a new brick house near the Victory Park on …
$200,000
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Apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
Apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 141 m²
38407 I will sell an apartment in a new small apartment building of premium class on Zaslavs…
$200,000
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House in Odesa, Ukraine
House
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 600 m²
8546. . . We offer for sale 3 - x floor house in r - not 10 tbsp. Fontana. The total area of…
$950,000
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Apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
Apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 36 m²
19025. I will sell a 1-room apartment on Kotovsky. Total area of 36 sq.m. The apartment is i…
$23,000
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TekceTekce
Apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
Apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 29 m²
22744. For sale apartment in a new residential complex in the city center. Residential compl…
$37,140
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House in Odesa, Ukraine
House
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 70 m²
16602 I will sell a plot with a house on the Fontana Road. Right shape. A plot of 5 acres. N…
$210,000
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House in Odesa, Ukraine
House
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 350 m²
25005 I will sell a house on Tolbukhin. Total area of 350 sq.m. Twelve rooms, with access to…
$250,000
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Apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
Apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 22 m²
28660 I will sell a cozy one-bedroom apartment on Stolbova. Total area of 22 sq.m. There are…
$16,500
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Apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
Apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 42 m²
23142 On sale three-bedroom apartment on the pos. Kotovsky. Total area of 42 sq.m. Major rep…
$30,000
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House in Odesa, Ukraine
House
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 60 m²
34925 I will sell my townhouse 60 m2 with a backyard and a closed area for parking. Separate…
$35,000
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Apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
Apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 26 m²
32162 I will sell a one-bedroom apartment on the street Dachnaya in a new house. Located on …
$41,600
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Apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
Apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 87 m²
25498 I will sell a 3-room apartment in Altair 3 residential complex with sea views. The con…
$84,000
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House in Odesa, Ukraine
House
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 500 m²
29609. I will sell a luxurious 2-storey house, modern buildings, on the Fountain. Completed …
$1,60M
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Apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
Apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 59 m²
36609 An apartment is offered for sale in a new residential complex of business class Aquama…
$51,000
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Apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
Apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 101 m²
№ 2706 Spacious apartment for sale on Fontana. Total area 101 sq.m. The condition of the ap…
$80,000
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Apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
Apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 170 m²
№ 3198 We offer for sale a chic version on Catherine Square. Located on the middle floor of …
$275,000
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Apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
Apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 36 m²
27260. I will sell a 1-room apartment in the Golden Pillars. Total area of 31 sq.m. Modern r…
$31,500
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Apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
Apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 40 m²
21542 Sale of a two-bedroom apartment on Peresyp. Total area of 40 sq.m. Separate rooms. Fre…
$35,000
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Apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
Apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 55 m²
37814 I will sell a 2-room apartment in 9 Pearls, French Boulevard Warm and bright apartmen…
$97,900
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3 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
Floor 13/24
A beautiful three-bedroom apartment in the heart of Odessa on Pushkinskaya Street is waiting…
Price on request
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Apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
Apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 82 m²
35842. I will sell a spacious 3-room apartment on the rope. Total area of 82 sq.m. Careful …
$55,000
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Apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
Apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 42 m²
34609. I will sell a one-bedroom apartment in the city center in the Prokhorovsky Quarter re…
$41,500
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House in Odesa, Ukraine
House
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 1 664 m²
14554 Sale of a 2-story building at Primorsky Boulevard. The building is made in the style o…
$4,50M
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Apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
Apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 74 m²
26796. I will sell a 3-bedroom apartment on Heavenly Hundred. Located on the middle floor. T…
$60,000
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Apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
Apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 35 m²
35801. For sale a cozy two-room apartment in the river Shevchenko. The total area is 35 m2.…
$48,000
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Apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
Apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 71 m²
22605 I will sell a 2-room apartment in the European residential complex. Located on the mid…
$78,000
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Apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
Apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 61 m²
Floor 3/12
Beautiful three-bedroom apartment in the center. The apartment is well-planned. Marble stair…
Price on request
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Apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
Apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 130 m²
24973. I will sell a spacious apartment with renovation in a brick house of the Bastma resid…
$110,000
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Properties features in Odesa, Ukraine

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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