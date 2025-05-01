Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Krasnosilska silska gromada, Ukraine

apartments
17
houses
12
29 properties total found
1 room apartment in Ilichanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Ilichanka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 5/13
23191. I will sell an apartment in the residential complex New Europe. Total area 28 sq.m. C…
$22,000
3 room house in Ilichanka, Ukraine
3 room house
Ilichanka, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 79 m²
Floor 1/2
20996 House for sale in a cottage town on Sadovaya. Total area 79 sq.m. The house has three …
$42,000
2 room apartment in Ilichanka, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Ilichanka, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 29 m²
Floor 1/1
19762 2-room apartment in the village of Kotovsky. Well-kept solid house. Repairs have been …
$21,000
2 room house in Korsuntsi, Ukraine
2 room house
Korsuntsi, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/1
30963 a house is sold in the village of Korsun residents in residential condition. Ideal for…
$25,000
3 room house in Ilichanka, Ukraine
3 room house
Ilichanka, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/3
20367 For sale 3-storey townhouse with an attic in the village of Kotovskogo The total area …
$65,000
1 room apartment in Ilichanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Ilichanka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 3/16
23761 I will sell a one-room apartment in the residential complex New Europe. It is located …
$25,000
2 room house in Ilichanka, Ukraine
2 room house
Ilichanka, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/3
18816 Townhouse in Ilyichanka is for sale. The house has 3 floors, 60 square meters. The ren…
$48,000
1 room apartment in Ilichanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Ilichanka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 3/3
29948 Selling an apartment in the residential complex Jaspis. Bright apartment with new mode…
$20,000
1 room apartment in Ilichanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Ilichanka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 8/12
24886 Selling a 1-room apartment in the New Europe residential complex. A spacious apartment…
$26,000
1 room apartment in Ilichanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Ilichanka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 7/13
30730. Selling a one-room apartment in the New Europe residential complex Total area 36 sq.m…
$23,000
1 room apartment in Ilichanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Ilichanka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 2/12
30039 Selling a 1-room apartment in the residential complex New Europe. Safe second floor. T…
$27,000
1 room apartment in Ilichanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Ilichanka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 10/13
25235. Selling a 1-room apartment in a new building in the village of Kotovsky. Located on t…
$26,000
1 room apartment in Ilichanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Ilichanka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 3/10
24853 I will sell a 1-room apartment in the Yantarny residential complex. It is located in a…
$37,000
3 room house in Ivanove, Ukraine
3 room house
Ivanove, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/1
25439. For sale capital house in the village of Ivanovo. Total area 49 sq.m. Layout for 3 ro…
$22,500
6 room house in Korsuntsi, Ukraine
6 room house
Korsuntsi, Ukraine
Rooms 6
Area 325 m²
Floor 1/2
13509 I will sell a luxurious 2-storey house on a plot of 15 acres. 1 floor: hallway, 1 bath…
$200,000
1 room apartment in Ilichanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Ilichanka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 3/3
29794 Selling a one-room apartment in the residential complex Yaspis. Total area 39 sq.m. Th…
$34,900
3 room house in Ilichanka, Ukraine
3 room house
Ilichanka, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/3
20235. Selling a 3-storey townhouse in the village of Kotovsky. Total area 60m² + land in ow…
$48,000
3 room house in Ilichanka, Ukraine
3 room house
Ilichanka, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/2
$64,000
1 room apartment in Ilichanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Ilichanka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 8/11
19636 For sale 1-room apartment with European-quality repair in the residential complex New …
$39,500
1 room apartment in Ilichanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Ilichanka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 3/12
29691. For sale 1-room apartment in a modern residential complex New Europe. Total area 31 s…
$30,000
3 room apartment in Ilichanka, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Ilichanka, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 93 m²
Floor 1/14
20303 Selling a three-room apartment on Shkolnaya Street in Kotovsky Village. Apartment wit…
$51,000
3 room house in Ivanove, Ukraine
3 room house
Ivanove, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
25485. House for sale in Ivanovo. Total area 80 sq.m. Residential condition. Partially repla…
$35,000
1 room apartment in Ilichanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Ilichanka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 2/12
20604. Sale of a one-room apartment in the residential complex "New Europe". From the builde…
$22,700
6 room house in Korsuntsi, Ukraine
6 room house
Korsuntsi, Ukraine
Rooms 6
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/2
$80,000
4 room house in Ilichanka, Ukraine
4 room house
Ilichanka, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
30505 House for sale in Ilichanka. Total area of ​​the house is 100 sq.m. Two floors. The ho…
$90,000
3 room house in Korsuntsi, Ukraine
3 room house
Korsuntsi, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 170 m²
Floor 1/2
13208 Selling a house with a new designer renovation. The house is equipped with appliances …
$195,000
2 room apartment in Ilichanka, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Ilichanka, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 12/13
$27,000
1 room apartment in Ilichanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Ilichanka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 10/12
22890 For sale one-room apartment in a new brick house residential complex Yantarny Total ar…
$42,000
1 room apartment in Ilichanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Ilichanka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 5/12
27803. Selling an apartment in the New Europe residential complex. Total area 28 sq.m. Wind…
$19,000
