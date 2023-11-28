Show property on map Show properties list
Offices for Sale in Ukraine

Odesa
86
Odesa Oblast
86
Kyiv
3
Office in Odesa, Ukraine
Office
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 1 290 m²
Number of floors 2
€1,37M
Office 2 rooms in city center, with parking, with with repair in Kyiv, Ukraine
Office 2 rooms in city center, with parking, with with repair
Kyiv, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 10
€209,888
Office 2 rooms in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 2 rooms
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/4
Stari tini for the rest of the reception! Popilnya, be a kind of divination! Respect for si…
€14,823
Office 1 room in Kyiv, Ukraine
Office 1 room
Kyiv, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 6/20
¡Offer! Rental business ready ( GAB ) - coworking Darnitsky r - n, Kharkov Highway 19, "MEGA…
€46,540
Office 5 rooms with gaurded area in Odessa, Ukraine
Office 5 rooms with gaurded area
Odessa, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Area 111 m²
LCD 4th Pearl. The ready-made business "Children's Development Center" with furniture and eq…
€127,758
Office 5 rooms in Odessa, Ukraine
Office 5 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Area 140 m²
Office on the 2nd floor with an independent entrance from the arch, currently three facade r…
€913
Office 10 rooms in Odessa, Ukraine
Office 10 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
Rooms 10
Area 977 m²
49th Pearl, first floor, room for commerce
€757,832
Office 4 rooms with surveillance security system in Odessa, Ukraine
Office 4 rooms with surveillance security system
Odessa, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 163 m²
Two-level office in the Napoleon-Josephine complex. The office is located on 10-11 floors, w…
€1,487
Office 20 rooms in Odessa, Ukraine
Office 20 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
Rooms 20
Area 600 m²
The operating bank. Separate building in 3 floors of glass and concrete. Price 350 UAH/m
€8,213
Office 3 rooms with basement in pecherskyi-district, Ukraine
Office 3 rooms with basement
pecherskyi-district, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 9
Sale of commercial basement on Arsenal. I will sell the basement in a residential brick hous…
€44,259
Office 6 rooms in Odessa, Ukraine
Office 6 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
Rooms 6
Area 250 m²
apartments for office, 2 bathrooms, 3 large terraces Price 2500 $per month. + communal
€2,281
Office 4 rooms in Odessa, Ukraine
Office 4 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 100 m²
stylish modern office, expensive furniture and decoration, balcony, reception, alarm, stairc…
€1,369
Office 10 rooms in Odessa, Ukraine
Office 10 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
Rooms 10
Area 196 m²
magnificent office - salon, two floors, facade display windows and entrance, on the ground f…
€3,194
Office 7 rooms in Odessa, Ukraine
Office 7 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
Rooms 7
Area 250 m²
The office after repairing a separate facade building. It is possible to rent two floors - t…
€1,369
Office 3 rooms with yard in Odessa, Ukraine
Office 3 rooms with yard
Odessa, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 101 m²
Yard office, fresh renovation, its enclosed yard
€913
Office 3 rooms with yard in Odessa, Ukraine
Office 3 rooms with yard
Odessa, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 84 m²
A magnificent room for an office or shop in a prestigious and elite place, two-sided, three …
€913
Office 5 rooms in Odessa, Ukraine
Office 5 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Area 310 m²
€2,738
Office 4 rooms in Odessa, Ukraine
Office 4 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 124 m²
Repairs are made under tenants
€1,278
Office 4 rooms with yard in Odessa, Ukraine
Office 4 rooms with yard
Odessa, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 130 m²
Yard office in residential house, 4 offices, its enclosed courtyard, place for car 1200 at e
€1,095
Office 4 rooms with air conditioning in Odessa, Ukraine
Office 4 rooms with air conditioning
Odessa, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 107 m²
Very decent office in very good condition. cabinet, kitchen, 2 s/node, 2 entrances. Alarm, a…
€1,004
Office 6 rooms in Odessa, Ukraine
Office 6 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
Rooms 6
Area 220 m²
Executive class office. Expensive repair, Interior items, kitchen, 2 s/s, fireplace
€2,738
Office 3 rooms in Odessa, Ukraine
Office 3 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
You can remove 60 m, 80 m or 100 m. Trading is appropriate. There is a park place
€1,460
Office 12 rooms in Odessa, Ukraine
Office 12 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
Rooms 12
Area 365 m²
Office space is rented on Deribasovskaya 2 floors. It is possible to hand over in parts. For…
€2,008
Office 4 rooms in Odessa, Ukraine
Office 4 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 115 m²
a separate entrance from the street through the arch. 3 separate offices and kitchen - negot…
€1,049
Office 7 rooms in Odessa, Ukraine
Office 7 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
Rooms 7
Area 350 m²
Finished facade office in 2 levels, cap and beletage. Facade to Elisavetinsky. Repair, you c…
€1,643
Office 3 rooms in Odessa, Ukraine
Office 3 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 109 m²
Lease for any type of activity, two-level
€1,232
Office 3 rooms in Odessa, Ukraine
Office 3 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
Room under the office, repair in the process
€14,601
Office with basement in Odessa, Ukraine
Office with basement
Odessa, Ukraine
Area 98 m²
Total 98 sq.m., 1st floor - 48 sq.m. Large light hall, bathroom, study, two entrances - faca…
€118,632
Office 8 rooms with air conditioning in Odessa, Ukraine
Office 8 rooms with air conditioning
Odessa, Ukraine
Rooms 8
Area 300 m²
Spacious office in Primorsky district, near excellent transport junction. Cabinet system (11…
€150,572
Office 5 rooms with yard in Odessa, Ukraine
Office 5 rooms with yard
Odessa, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Area 221 m²
Facade room with yard entrance, 3 large halls of 60 sq.m. + 8 sq.m. office, 4 s/y
€150,572
