Residential properties for sale in Odesa Urban Hromada, Ukraine

Odesa
5571
5 571 property total found
3 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 108 m²
Floor 4/17
28055 Selling a 3-room apartment in the area of ​​Victory Park. Middle floor. Total area 108…
$145,000
1 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 12/21
11697 Selling 1 -room apartment in the Atmosphere Residential Complex in Arcadia The condit…
$70,500
Room 1 room in Odesa, Ukraine
Room 1 room
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 4/4
26867 Selling a room in a Stalin-era building on Zaporozhskaya Street. Total area 19 sq.m. C…
$11,000
2 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 64 m²
Floor 8/13
23182 Selling a 2-room apartment in a new building on Moldavanka. Total area 64 sq.m. The ap…
$54,400
2 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 37 m²
Floor 1/2
$25,500
3 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 37 m²
Floor 1/1
24094 Selling a 3-room apartment in the Kiev district. Total area 37 sq.m. Residential condi…
$25,000
1 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 4/24
23456. I will sell an apartment in a new residential complex in the Bolshoy Fontan area. The…
$32,000
5 room house in Odesa, Ukraine
5 room house
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/2
29187 A solid 2-storey house on a 10-acre plot with a state certificate is for sale in Lenpo…
$105,000
1 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 2/22
26778 Selling a one-room apartment in the Atmosphere residential complex. Total area 38.64 s…
$45,000
1 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 1/1
$18,000
3 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 7/9
26746 Selling a 3-room apartment in Kotovsky settlement. Middle floor. Total area 61 sq.m. …
$29,999
1 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 22 m²
Floor 15/26
14481 For sale is an apartment in a new house, residential complex « Limnos » at 6. Bolshoi …
$39,000
1 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 3/9
№ 2021 For sale 1 - bedroom apartment on the street. Academician Koroleva. Located on the mi…
$30,500
1 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 12/25
31235. I will sell a 1-room apartment in a residential complex on the Gagarinsky plateau. To…
$29,000
Room 1 room in Odesa, Ukraine
Room 1 room
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 2/4
№ 5982. . . I will sell a room on the street in the very center of the city. Bunina. The tot…
$16,000
2 room house in Odesa, Ukraine
2 room house
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 35 m²
Floor 1/1
24793 Selling a compact house in Slobodka. Total area 35 sq.m. Layout for 2 rooms. Resident…
$16,000
Room 2 rooms in Odesa, Ukraine
Room 2 rooms
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 3/3
22691 Two rooms for sale on Pushkinskaya Street. Total area 45 sq.m. Living condition. Separ…
$50,000
1 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 22/26
$48,000
3 bedroom house in Odesa, Ukraine
3 bedroom house
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
$365,000
3 room house in Odesa, Ukraine
3 room house
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 284 m²
Floor 1/2
28725. House for sale on Chubaevka. Newly built house, garage for two cars, under the garage…
$140,000
2 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 68 m²
Floor 12/16
25386 Selling a 2-room apartment in the Sun City residential complex on General Bocharov Str…
$53,000
3 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 6/9
29498 Selling a 3-room apartment on Zatonskogo. Total area 69 sq.m. High-quality repairs. Lo…
$55,000
1 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 4/25
22976 I offer for sale a 1-room apartment in a new completed complex in Arcadia. It is locat…
$58,000
3 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 92 m²
Floor 1/10
29100...For sale 3-room apartment in the area of ​​the Kyiv administration. Total area 92 s…
$75,000
1 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 5/5
10902 Apartment for sale in the center of Odessa. Qualitative repairs were made according to…
$70,000
1 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 19/25
30738 I will sell a two-room apartment in the residential complex 59 Zhemchuzhina. The total…
$48,000
3 room house in Odesa, Ukraine
3 room house
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/1
26086 House for sale on Romashkovaya Street. Layout for 3 rooms. Condition for your design i…
$125,000
2 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 16/17
22693 For sale spacious 2-room apartment in residential complex Odessa Traditions. High-qual…
$70,000
4 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
4 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 137 m²
Floor 2/2
13181 Two-story detached building on Slobodka. No repair. The house has individual heating.…
$38,000
3 room house in Odesa, Ukraine
3 room house
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 128 m²
Floor 1/2
31212 I will sell a new house in a prestigious area in D. Donskoy. It is planned for a spac…
$117,000
