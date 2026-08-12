Business for sale for sale in Ukraine

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3 properties total found
Sale of property rights to a single asset complex in Rivne region in Rivne Raion, Ukraine
Sale of property rights to a single asset complex in Rivne region
Rivne Raion, Ukraine
Area 751 900 m²
The complex consists of two deposits: First deposit: 32 ha Second deposit (…
Price on request
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Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
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Established business 14 500 m² in Nemyriv, Ukraine
Established business 14 500 m²
Nemyriv, Ukraine
Area 14 500 m²
Price on request
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Established business 6 929 m² in Bila Tserkva, Ukraine
Established business 6 929 m²
Bila Tserkva, Ukraine
Area 6 929 m²
1. Meat processing complexOn the territory of the integral property complex are:production c…
$5,00M
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