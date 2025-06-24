BPS Consulting is a leading consulting firm in Ukraine’s commercial and industrial real estate market, known for successful cases and high-value closed deals. Over the years, the company has established itself as a trusted expert and reliable partner in the field of commercial and industrial real estate. BPS Consulting supports clients at every stage of the process, works closely with key market players, and helps them make strategic decisions
BPS Consulting – Commercial and Industrial Real Estate Without Borders
We know where to invest today to generate profit tomorrow.
🔍 What We Offer:
In-depth market analysis and forecasting — stay one step ahead
Selection and evaluation of properties across Ukraine
Full transaction support — from initial negotiations to official registration
Investment projects — including our industrial park in the Odesa region with ready-to-use infrastructure
💼 Why Clients Choose Us:
Professionals in real estate consulting and brokerage in Ukraine
Transparent and secure transactions — legal clarity and investment reliability
Tailored solutions — every decision is aligned with the client's goals
🎯 Our Clients:
Business owners and top executives
Developers seeking high-yield sites
Private and institutional investors
Foreign companies entering the Ukrainian market
🔥 The Ukrainian market is growing. The best opportunities appear and disappear every day.
Don’t miss your chance — act while the offers are still available.
📩 BPS Consulting — Turning Real Estate into Your Strategic Asset. In Ukraine. Starting Today.