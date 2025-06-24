  1. Realting.com
BPS Consulting

Ukraine, Odesa
;
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
2024
On the platform
Less than a month
Languages
Русский, Українська
Website
bps.com.ua
We are on social networks
About the agency

BPS Consulting is a leading consulting firm in Ukraine’s commercial and industrial real estate market, known for successful cases and high-value closed deals. Over the years, the company has established itself as a trusted expert and reliable partner in the field of commercial and industrial real estate. BPS Consulting supports clients at every stage of the process, works closely with key market players, and helps them make strategic decisions

Services

BPS Consulting – Commercial and Industrial Real Estate Without Borders

We know where to invest today to generate profit tomorrow.

🔍 What We Offer:

  • In-depth market analysis and forecasting — stay one step ahead

  • Selection and evaluation of properties across Ukraine

  • Full transaction support — from initial negotiations to official registration

  • Investment projects — including our industrial park in the Odesa region with ready-to-use infrastructure

💼 Why Clients Choose Us:

  • Professionals in real estate consulting and brokerage in Ukraine

  • Transparent and secure transactions — legal clarity and investment reliability

  • Tailored solutions — every decision is aligned with the client's goals

🎯 Our Clients:

  • Business owners and top executives

  • Developers seeking high-yield sites

  • Private and institutional investors

  • Foreign companies entering the Ukrainian market

🔥 The Ukrainian market is growing. The best opportunities appear and disappear every day.

Don’t miss your chance — act while the offers are still available.

📩 BPS Consulting — Turning Real Estate into Your Strategic Asset. In Ukraine. Starting Today.

Working time
Closed now
Currently in the company: 22:51
(UTC+3:00, Europe/Sofia)
Monday
09:00 - 19:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 19:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 19:00
Thursday
09:00 - 19:00
Friday
09:00 - 19:00
Saturday
10:00 - 17:00
Sunday
10:00 - 16:00
Our agents in Ukraine
OLEKSANDR PAVLIUCHENKO
OLEKSANDR PAVLIUCHENKO
2 properties
Urij Saulak
Urij Saulak
