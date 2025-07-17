Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Tairovska selisna gromada, Ukraine

Lymanka
5 room house in Lymanka, Ukraine
5 room house
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Area 1 200 m²
Floor 1/3
No. 3633. . .We offer for sale a new 3 -storey house in Sauvignon on the street. Breeze. The…
$2,10M
1 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 11/24
25707 Selling a studio apartment on Tairova. The current residential complex, the Pribudinko…
$45,000
1 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 6/19
31130. I will sell a 1 room apartment in a residential complex 58 pearls. Total area of ​​45…
$58,500
TekceTekce
4 room house in Lymanka, Ukraine
4 room house
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 220 m²
Floor 1/2
7681 I offer for sale a house of shellfish in Tsarskoye Selo. Spacious layout. Overhaul. Kit…
$190,000
4 room house in Odesa, Ukraine
4 room house
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 117 m²
Floor 1/2
27171. House for sale on Zhemchuzhnaya Street. Total area 117 sq.m. Layout for 2 separate be…
$235,000
1 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 14/16
24522. I will sell a spacious 1-room apartment in the Raduzhny residential complex. It is lo…
$43,000
1 room apartment in Lymanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 7/7
$26,000
2 room apartment in Lymanka, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 72 m²
Floor 4/10
9477. . . I offer for sale 2 - a room apartment in Chervon Khutor. The total area of 72 sq.m…
$39,000
3 room house in Lymanka, Ukraine
3 room house
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 112 m²
Floor 1/2
$115,000
2 room apartment in Lymanka, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 4/7
21746. Two-room apartment in the Kaleidoscope residential complex is for sale. New building …
$60,000
3 room house in Lymanka, Ukraine
3 room house
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/2
19983 House for sale in Tsarskoe Selo. Total area of ​​the house - 100 sq.m. The house has…
$160,000
1 room apartment in Lymanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 5/7
21748. One-room apartment in the Kaleidoscope residential complex is for sale. New building …
$50,000
1 room apartment in Lymanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 4/7
18436 Selling a 1-room apartment in the residential complex "Rosenthal". Total area 41 sq.m,…
$38,500
3 room house in Lymanka, Ukraine
3 room house
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 101 m²
Floor 1/1
15868 Selling a house with a plot of 4 acres. A house without repair that will allow you to …
$130,000
5 room house in Lymanka, Ukraine
5 room house
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/2
13650 A modern two-story house for sale, with all communication, is monitored video. The hou…
$480,000
5 room house in Sukhyi Lyman, Ukraine
5 room house
Sukhyi Lyman, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Area 320 m²
Floor 1/2
13590 Sale of a 2-storey house with an attic on an 8-acre parcel. The total area of 320 squa…
$100,000
2 room house in Lymanka, Ukraine
2 room house
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 30 m²
Floor 1/1
10810 One-story house for sale with a plot of 5 acres near the sea, light, water in the hous…
$42,000
1 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 22 m²
Floor 4/19
31485 A cozy 1-room apartment in the residential complex Akvarel 2 is for sale. The total ar…
$26,500
2 room house in Lymanka, Ukraine
2 room house
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/1
26183. House for sale in Chervony Khutor. The house has been commissioned, you can do repair…
$22,000
5 room house in Lymanka, Ukraine
5 room house
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Area 400 m²
Floor 1/3
12379 Sale 3 - x apartment house with a 10 acre plot in Tsarskoye Selo - 2. Five bedrooms,…
$350,000
2 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 61 m²
Floor 19/19
30165. Selling a 2-room apartment in the residential complex 57 Zhemchuzhina. Total area 61 …
$61,210
1 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 10/11
$49,000
1 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 13/24
27921 Selling an apartment in the Raduzhny residential complex. Modern renovation, furniture…
$36,000
6 room house in Lymanka, Ukraine
6 room house
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 6
Area 400 m²
Floor 1/2
16280 I offer for sale a two-story house located on 5 acres of land. Shellfish, reinforced c…
$165,000
1 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 7/17
13211 One-room apartment in the residential complex "Aquarel - 2" on the street. Pearl. The …
$22,000
3 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 4/19
26413. Three-room apartment in 58 Zhemchuzhina is offered for sale There is all the necessar…
$82,000
6 room house in Lymanka, Ukraine
6 room house
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 6
Area 550 m²
Floor 1/3
15912 I will sell a 3-storey house with a new repair on a plot of 13 acres. The house is equ…
$1,50M
1 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 16/18
21798Apartment from builders, which will allow you to make repairs according to your design.…
$26,500
House 10 rooms in Lymanka, Ukraine
House 10 rooms
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 10
Area 481 m²
Floor 1/3
13122 Sale 3 - x apartment house in Sauvignon - 3 on a 10 cell plot. The floor tightening …
$490,000
6 room house in Lymanka, Ukraine
6 room house
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 6
Area 625 m²
Floor 1/4
25048. House for sale in Sauvignon. Total area 980 sq.m. Modern, designer renovation. Wall t…
$770,000
