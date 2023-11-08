  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. PALMARIUS DELUX SPA RESIDENCE

PALMARIUS DELUX SPA RESIDENCE

Alanya, Turkey
from
€141,000
;
39 1
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We are pleased to present to your attention our own luxury investment project with the infrastructure of a 5-star hotel in the popular Mahmutlar district!

The residential complex will be located on a land plot of 2382 sq.m. and consists of two residential blocks. The location will be attractive not only for permanent residence, but also for passive income by renting apartments, because the sea is only 200 meters away from the complex! In addition, there will be a large selection of shops, supermarkets, vegetable shops, restaurants, and a 8-minute walk - Saturday market. 

For sale are apartments with a layout of 1+1 45-65 sq.m., 2+1 82 sq.m., as well as 2+1 and 3+1 penthouses 106-205 sq.m. 

High quality materials are used in the construction of the complex. The apartments are rented with a complete clean finish with built-in kitchen sets, fully equipped bathrooms and bathrooms. Personal beach

 

 

 

End of construction - May 2024

For the period of construction, payment installments are provided for the initial contribution of 40%, and at 100% payment – discount 3%.

For more information, please contact our managers.

id 2495

 

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Management company
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Premium class
The year of construction
The year of construction
2024
New building location
Alanya, Turkey

Video Review of residence PALMARIUS DELUX SPA RESIDENCE

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New villa with a swimming pool in a gated residence, Fethiye, Turkey
, Turkey
from
€628,729
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Oba, Turkey
Alanya, Turkey
from
€178,200
Residential complex EMARINE KESTEL
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€277,000
Residential complex Novyy proekt v centre populyarnogo rayona Mahmutlar
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€122,500
Residential complex Zhiloy Kompleks v centre Alanii
Alanya, Turkey
from
€198,000
You are viewing
PALMARIUS DELUX SPA RESIDENCE
Alanya, Turkey
from
€141,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Luxurious apartment with sea view
Residential complex Luxurious apartment with sea view
Tuerkler, Turkey
from
€98,000
Completion date: 2024
New project in the Turkler area of. Alanya, located on a hill from where a magnificent view of the sea opens, the distance to the sea is only 200 meters. The area is notable for its vibrant infrastructure, new shopping centers, restaurants and its untouched natural beauty. The complex consists of 6 three-story blocks and 99 apartments designed so that everyone likes them, satisfying the wishes and needs of everyone. The total area of the hill is 10069 m2. Some of the apartments have their own garden and pool. Types of apartments in this project 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1 « duplexes » with a garden and a private pool, 2 + 1 duplex with a garden and a private pool. Residents will also have the right to use a private beach, which can be reached through the underpass. The beaches of this region are famous as the best on the coast of Alanya.
Residential complex OBA VOYAGE DELUXE
Residential complex OBA VOYAGE DELUXE
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€150,598
Area 44 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2023
Real estate in Turkey at a bargain price with full legal support. Assistance in the transfer of funds. Free selection of real estate. Alanya — the most beautiful area of Antalya with its beautiful nature and beaches, cozy cafes, bars and the ancient castle of Alanya, which is one of the most important aspects of tourists. You can enjoy the magic castle and mountain views, especially at night. Evening lighting creates a romantic atmosphere and a sense of mystical touch. Landscape is so good that you can get to the mountains from the sea by driving only a few kilometers. INFRASTRUCT: - water park; - barbecue area; - billiard room; - playground; - entertainment room; - fitness; - heated indoor pool; - massage room; - mini golf; - open parking; - a jacuzzi; - playground; - ping pong; - salt room; - sauna; - recreation areas; - steam room; - pool; - tennis court; TRANSPORT AVAILABILITY: Distance to the sea: 1.5 km.; Distance to the hospital: 1 km.; Distance to the center: 3 km.; Airport distance: 35 km.; ECONOMIC ADVANCE: - Commission 0%; - Return on investment; - Interest-free installment plan; - High demand of tenants; - Only reliable developers; - A safe deal. If you are interested in the offer, and you want to see the layout of the apartments, write or call us! We will consult in detail on the object!
Residential complex Kvartiry s ocharovatelnym vidom na Mramornoe more v Stambule
Residential complex Kvartiry s ocharovatelnym vidom na Mramornoe more v Stambule
Avanos, Turkey
from
€249,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Kuciukchekmedzhe district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 90 to 180 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, SPA. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
Realting.com
Go