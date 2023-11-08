PALMARIUS DELUX SPA RESIDENCE

We are pleased to present to your attention our own luxury investment project with the infrastructure of a 5-star hotel in the popular Mahmutlar district!

The residential complex will be located on a land plot of 2382 sq.m. and consists of two residential blocks. The location will be attractive not only for permanent residence, but also for passive income by renting apartments, because the sea is only 200 meters away from the complex! In addition, there will be a large selection of shops, supermarkets, vegetable shops, restaurants, and a 8-minute walk - Saturday market.

For sale are apartments with a layout of 1+1 45-65 sq.m., 2+1 82 sq.m., as well as 2+1 and 3+1 penthouses 106-205 sq.m.

High quality materials are used in the construction of the complex. The apartments are rented with a complete clean finish with built-in kitchen sets, fully equipped bathrooms and bathrooms. Personal beach

End of construction - May 2024

For the period of construction, payment installments are provided for the initial contribution of 40%, and at 100% payment – discount 3%.

