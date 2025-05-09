Residential complex Furnished penthouse 2+1 in the PREMIUM CLASS complex Victory Garden Oba.

Furnished penthouse with two bedrooms (2+1) of 100 m2 is for sale.

Property description:

Fully furnished 2+1 penthouse.

American style kitchen-living room for cozy evenings.

Two bedrooms and bathrooms.

Spacious terrace with breathtaking mountain views.

High ceilings of 3 m for lightness and airiness.

Victory Garden Oba is a new residential complex of PREMIUM CLASS with all amenities, located in the prestigious Oba area of ​​Alanya, surrounded by all necessary infrastructure and only 800 meters from the sea and beaches.

In the immediate vicinity of the complex there are private and public educational institutions and kindergartens. Shops, supermarkets, farmers market and Metro hypermarket.

The complex consists of 7 buildings of 4 floors each, located on an area of ​​14,900 m2, a total of 178 apartments.

Completion date: 2023.

Infrastructure:

Landscaped green area

Landscaped garden

Outdoor swimming pool with water slides

Pool bar

Sunbathing and relaxation area

Lifts

Fitness center

Indoor swimming pool

Hammam

Wet steam room

Sauna

Massage

Mini-club

Cinema

Cafe

Public wireless Internet

Satellite TV system

BBQ area

Tennis court

Generator

Caretaker

Ramp for wheelchairs

Parking

Automatic lighting

Fenced area

Security and video surveillance 7/24

Excellent location:

Metro hypermarket - 250 meters

Grocery stores - 20 meters

Kindergarten - 100 meters

Cafes, restaurants within walking distance.

For more detailed information on this project, please call / write to us.