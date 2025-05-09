  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Furnished penthouse 2+1 in the PREMIUM CLASS complex Victory Garden Oba.

Oba, Turkey
from
$261,838
20
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26409
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 825
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 16/06/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya
  • Village
    Oba

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Furnished penthouse with two bedrooms (2+1) of 100 m2 is for sale.

Property description:
Fully furnished 2+1 penthouse.
American style kitchen-living room for cozy evenings.
Two bedrooms and bathrooms.
Spacious terrace with breathtaking mountain views.
High ceilings of 3 m for lightness and airiness.

Victory Garden Oba is a new residential complex of PREMIUM CLASS with all amenities, located in the prestigious Oba area of ​​Alanya, surrounded by all necessary infrastructure and only 800 meters from the sea and beaches.

In the immediate vicinity of the complex there are private and public educational institutions and kindergartens. Shops, supermarkets, farmers market and Metro hypermarket.

The complex consists of 7 buildings of 4 floors each, located on an area of ​​14,900 m2, a total of 178 apartments.

Completion date: 2023.

Infrastructure:

Landscaped green area
Landscaped garden
Outdoor swimming pool with water slides
Pool bar
Sunbathing and relaxation area
Lifts
Fitness center
Indoor swimming pool
Hammam
Wet steam room
Sauna
Massage
Mini-club
Cinema
Cafe
Public wireless Internet
Satellite TV system
BBQ area
Tennis court
Generator
Caretaker
Ramp for wheelchairs
Parking
Automatic lighting
Fenced area
Security and video surveillance 7/24

Excellent location:

Metro hypermarket - 250 meters
Grocery stores - 20 meters
Kindergarten - 100 meters
Cafes, restaurants within walking distance.
For more detailed information on this project, please call / write to us.

Location on the map

Oba, Turkey

You are viewing
Realting.com
Go
