  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Istanbul Kucukcekmece Apartment Compound

Istanbul Kucukcekmece Apartment Compound

Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€187,533
;
Leave a request
Show contacts
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Why this property؟ The project area is one of the most significant investment areas on the European side of the city of the two continents. It is within a vital location, surrounded by a number of the most significant educational, health, and commercial centers in Istanbul. The residential compound is in a central point adjacent to the main transport and communication lines. For a more prestigious and private lifestyle, the apartments are luxuriously designed and attention is paid to detail. Competitive prices, with a title deed ready for delivery complies with the conditions for getting Turkish citizenship.
New building location
Marmara Region, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex v centre Demirtasha
Demirtas, Turkey
from
€109,000
Residential complex Novyy proekt s horoshey lokaciey v centre goroda Alanya
Alanya, Turkey
from
€180,000
Residential quarter Luxury apartments in Novita konaklari complex in Oba
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€114,000
Residential complex Kvartira s zavorazhivayuschimi vidami na more
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€130,723
Residential complex Modern low-rise residence with swimming pools at 750 meters from the sea, Kestel, Turkey
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€314,000
You are viewing
Istanbul Kucukcekmece Apartment Compound
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€187,533
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Call
Other complexes
Residential complex Novyy zhiloy kompleks klassa lyuks s sobstvennoy infrastrukturoy
Residential complex Novyy zhiloy kompleks klassa lyuks s sobstvennoy infrastrukturoy
Avanos, Turkey
from
€153,758
The year of construction 2024
Stay Property offers a new project in Northern Cyprus in the Gazimagusa region (Famagusta).The residential complex includes apartments with a 1 + 1 layout. The area of apartments is from 59 to 67 square meters. The project also has villas 2 + 1 with an area of 106 m2. The distance to the sea is 900 meters. Gazimagus or Famagusta is a large area of Northern Cyprus in the east of the island with its history and culture. Perhaps in no other region of Northern Cyprus there are so many attractions gathered in one place: Venice fortifications, the Ancient City of Salamis, Othello Castle, the Palace of the Venetian Governor, etc. The city is literally filled with history and, at the same time, modern life boils in it. Such a bright mixture of medieval architecture, the sounds of port life, trade activity and entertainment will not leave indifferent even the most sophisticated guest. The district has all the necessary social infrastructure for permanent residence – public and private hospitals, educational institutions, shops and shopping centers, numerous cafes and restaurants. This region houses one of the largest international universities in Northern Cyprus – East Mediterranean University. Northern Cyprus is one of the most attractive regions of the Mediterranean for the purchase of real estate by foreigners. Buyers are attracted by the mild climate and the best beaches on the island, with a gentle sandy entrance to the sea. Given the active development of the region and the growth of the pace and volume of housing construction, real estate in the Gazimagusa region is characterized by high investment and rental potential.
Developer
Stay Property
Leave a request
Residential quarter High-quality Apartments Walking Distance to the Beach
Residential quarter High-quality Apartments Walking Distance to the Beach
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€128,000
This High quality apartments for sale in Alanya located in a beautiful mediternean coastal area which is called kargicak. Kargicak is an ideal location for Holiday home buyers with its location, beautifull green area, sandy beaches and qaulity developments High-quality Alanya Apartments just 300 meters to the beachThis high-quality alanya apartments in Kargicak, Alanya is ideally located. Kargicak is only 25 km from Alanya-gazipasa Airport and 15 km to Alanya city centre. There are usually new luxury developments in the Kargicak regiaon like 5 star hotels, luxury sea view villas and high-quality residential Project. This residential Project is ony 300 meters to the beach, 250 meters to the shops and restaurants. The Project built in 4213 sqm land and only 20% is used for the blocks. The Project is having luxury common areas for everyone to enjoy home such as steam room, indoor and outdoor pool, sauna, fitness, table tennis, Turkish bath, cinema saloon and more… The size of apartments starts from 66 m2 and biggest apartment is 205 sqm
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Leave a request
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Languages
English
Residential complex Modern style apartment In Oba
Residential complex Modern style apartment In Oba
Sekerhane Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€128,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 3
We bring to your attention a residential complex in the Oba area at the construction stage. Oba District is considered a prestigious area in Alanya; it is known for its cozy atmosphere, ennobled green territory. The complex itself will consist of four 4-story blocks, the total number of apartments is 136. The project area is 8600 square meters, the distance to the sea is 2.5 km. This Residential Complex is located on a cozy, closed, guarded territory where there is everything for a comfortable life and relaxation. Planning apartments 1 + 1, 2 + 1 and 3 + 1 ( 56m2-195m2 ) are offered. Housing Infrastructure: Children's Games Room, Recreation Room, Fitness Room, Massage Office, Sauna, Hamam, Business Center, TV Salon, Cafeteria, Tennis Court, Outdoor Pool, Indoor Pool ( separate room ), Electric generator, 20 private underground garages, Open parking, Green area, Security system. Do not miss your chance to purchase real estate in Turkey at an attractive price, in a reliable quality complex.
Agency
Elka Homes Real Estate & Construction
Leave a request
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Elka Homes Real Estate & Construction
Languages
English
Realting.com
Go