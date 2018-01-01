Istanbul Kucukcekmece Apartment Compound

We bring to your attention a residential complex in the Oba area at the construction stage. Oba District is considered a prestigious area in Alanya; it is known for its cozy atmosphere, ennobled green territory.
The complex itself will consist of four 4-story blocks, the total number of apartments is 136. The project area is 8600 square meters, the distance to the sea is 2.5 km. This Residential Complex is located on a cozy, closed, guarded territory where there is everything for a comfortable life and relaxation. Planning apartments 1 + 1, 2 + 1 and 3 + 1 ( 56m2-195m2 ) are offered.
Housing Infrastructure: Children's Games Room, Recreation Room, Fitness Room, Massage Office, Sauna, Hamam, Business Center, TV Salon, Cafeteria, Tennis Court, Outdoor Pool, Indoor Pool ( separate room ), Electric generator, 20 private underground garages, Open parking, Green area, Security system.
Do not miss your chance to purchase real estate in Turkey at an attractive price, in a reliable quality complex.