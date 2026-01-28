  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Aksu
  4. Apartment in a new building Antalya Altıntaş

Apartment in a new building Antalya Altıntaş

Aksu, Turkey
Price on request
;
11
Leave a request
Show contacts
ID: 33256
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 04/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Aksu

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026

About the complex

Antalya / Altıntaş – Modern Living, Ready for Delivery

Our ongoing residential project is scheduled for delivery inMay 2026.

The project consists of 432 apartments with a wide range of layouts from 1+1 to 5+1, designed to meet different lifestyle and investment needs.

Flexible payment plan available:
• 50% down payment
• 50% payable over 12 months

Altıntaş stands out with its modern architecture, high-quality construction standards, and thoughtfully designed living spaces, offering an ideal opportunity for both living and investment.

For detailed information, floor plans, and a professional presentation, please feel free to contact us.

Location on the map

Aksu, Turkey
Grocery stores
Transportation
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Flower Garden
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$219,566
Apartment building Bahçeşehir Istanbul Apartment Compound
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$172,242
Residential complex Квартира в Газипаше от застройщика
Gazipasa, Turkey
from
$126,173
Residential complex Investments with obtaining Turkish Citizenship!
, Turkey
from
$500,000
Residential complex Complex of quality villas with gardens close to the lake and highways, Kocaeli, Turkey
İzmit, Turkey
from
$733,794
You are viewing
Apartment in a new building Antalya Altıntaş
Aksu, Turkey
Price on request
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Other complexes
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a gym close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a gym close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a gym close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a gym close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a gym close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a gym close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a gym close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Kadikoy, Turkey
from
$283,528
The residence features a swimming pool, a gym, a sauna, a Turkish bath and a jacuzzi, a kids' playground, a cinema, a games room, a 5-level parking. Completion - December, 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure Metro station - 2 minutes Metrobus station - 5 minutes Eurasia Tunnel - 8 min…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residence Project in İstanbul
Residence Project in İstanbul
Residence Project in İstanbul
Residence Project in İstanbul
Residence Project in İstanbul
Kadikoy, Turkey
from
$168,653
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
HP 4 Elite House is the new address for those who want a comfortable, exclusive and luxurious life with their family in the city center. 80% of our project, which has been designed with your living spaces in mind down to the smallest detail, consists of spacious green areas. Opening the door…
Agency
Startkey Vizyon Gayrimenkul
Leave a request
Apartment building SUN MARIA HOLIDAY
Apartment building SUN MARIA HOLIDAY
Apartment building SUN MARIA HOLIDAY
Apartment building SUN MARIA HOLIDAY
Apartment building SUN MARIA HOLIDAY
Show all Apartment building SUN MARIA HOLIDAY
Apartment building SUN MARIA HOLIDAY
Erdemli, Turkey
from
$59,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 11
Area 69 m²
1 real estate property 1
New construction in Mersin, Cesmeli New complex 300 meters from the sea Apartments 1+1 One block Floor 11 Area 1+1 69, 74 m2 gross Sea view and gardens Completion of construction - July 2024 First installment 50%, installments until completion of construction Features of apartment…
Agency
RealtGo
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
“Turkey Is No Longer the Same?”: Honest Analysis of the Real Estate Market in 2026
28.01.2026
“Turkey Is No Longer the Same?”: Honest Analysis of the Real Estate Market in 2026
What to See in Istanbul: 15+ Main Attractions and a 2-day Itinerary
18.12.2025
What to See in Istanbul: 15+ Main Attractions and a 2-day Itinerary
Maintenance of Real Estate in Turkey for Foreigners: What You Need to Know About Taxes, Utilities, and Insurance
29.09.2025
Maintenance of Real Estate in Turkey for Foreigners: What You Need to Know About Taxes, Utilities, and Insurance
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
21.07.2025
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
17.06.2025
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
09.05.2025
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
17.04.2025
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
Show all publications