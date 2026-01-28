Apartment in a new building Antalya Altıntaş

Antalya / Altıntaş – Modern Living, Ready for Delivery

Our ongoing residential project is scheduled for delivery inMay 2026.

The project consists of 432 apartments with a wide range of layouts from 1+1 to 5+1, designed to meet different lifestyle and investment needs.

Flexible payment plan available:

• 50% down payment

• 50% payable over 12 months

Altıntaş stands out with its modern architecture, high-quality construction standards, and thoughtfully designed living spaces, offering an ideal opportunity for both living and investment.

For detailed information, floor plans, and a professional presentation, please feel free to contact us.