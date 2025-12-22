  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. TURN KEY REAL ESTATE

TURN KEY REAL ESTATE

MENEKŞE MAHALLESİ ÖZGECAN ASLAN CADDESİ NO:20/1 SEYDİKEMER MUĞLA
;
Leave a request
Show contacts
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2025
On the platform
On the platform
2 months
Languages
Languages
English
Website
Website
www.turnkeygayrimenkul.tr/
Working time
Open now
Currently in the company: 15:34
(UTC+3:00, Europe/Minsk)
Monday
09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 18:00
Thursday
09:00 - 18:00
Friday
09:00 - 18:00
Saturday
Day off
Sunday
Day off
Our agents in Turkey
Özkan YILDIRIM
Özkan YILDIRIM
11 properties
Agencies nearby
Bulut Ada Real Estate
Turkey, Kusadasi
Company's year of foundation 2019
Residential property 1
Our company, which started its operations in February 2020, serves with its quality, reliable and professional team in line with your needs, taking into account the shortcomings and demands in this sector. Our priority is to provide the right service by understanding what our esteemed fri…
Leave a request
Prime Gayrimenkul Yatirim
Turkey, Aegean Region
Residential property 5
Prime Property Real Estate Investment Consultancy is a leading Turkish professional project sales and marketing company. Prime Property is a leading real estate marketing company in Turkey with a professional staff specialized in interior design, financial analysis, marketing, and photograp…
Leave a request
Deniz Emlak
Turkey, Alanya
Company's year of foundation 2022
Residential property 1
Real estate service in Turkey Our team finds for you the most interesting and profitable real estate options, namely: villas, apartments, apartments, land plots.
Leave a request
MAT INVESTMENT
Turkey, Marmara Region
Company's year of foundation 2012
Residential property 3
Mat Investment - A bridge between Turkish property developers and international property investors   Mat Investment  is a Real Estate Service & Developer company which is located in Istanbul, Turkey. With more than 10 years experience, it has a reputable brand awareness not only in loc…
Leave a request
ALAIYE HOME CONSTRUCTION
Turkey, Alanya
Residential property 3
Alaiye Home &Yılmaz Turhan Insaat Company was established in 1987 and has become one of the best and most reliable construction companies at Alanya Riviera. For 20 years the Company has specialized in construction and marketing of apartment buildings and complexes on a turn-key basis through…
Leave a request
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Realting.com
Go