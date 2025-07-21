  1. Realting.com
  Turkey
  Muratpasa
  Apartment in a new building Live Rich in Antalya Apartments for Sale in Luviya Project

Apartment in a new building Live Rich in Antalya Apartments for Sale in Luviya Project

Muratpasa, Turkey
$355,523
Last update: 09/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Muratpasa
  • City
    Antalya

Property characteristics

  • The year of construction
    2028
  • Number of floors
    10

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Elevator

About the complex

Live Rich in Antalya Luxury Apartments in Luviya Project

Luxury apartments are located in Topçular neighborhood of Muratpaşa. Thanks to its proximity to Termesos Boulevard, the area offers easy transportation opportunities and continues to be a center of attraction for those who want to invest and stay for a long time.

The apartments for sale in Antalya are close to daily amenities such as markets, shopping centers, hospitals, banks, 50 m to Tram stop, 2.8 km to Ikea and Agora Shopping Malls, 4.4 km to Mall of Antalya and Deepo Shopping Malls, 5.5 km to Mermerli beach, 5.8 km to Mark Antalya and city center, 8 km to International Antalya Airport, 11 km to Konyaaltı and Lara Beaches, 13 km to Antalya Bus Terminal.

Luviya project is built on 65,000 m² of land with a 390.000 m² construction area. The project features 730 apartments, 104 branded residences, a shopping mall with 175 stores, 21 street shops, 35 offices, 1 restaurant, elevators, indoor and outdoor parking, electric charging stations, sauna, caretaker service, 24/7 security, gym, children’s playground, landscaped green areas, and indoor and outdoor pools.

The 1, 2, 3 and 4-bedroom high ceiling apartments in the project have built-in kitchen appliances, ceiling type air conditioners, natural gas boiler, honeycombs, cloakroom, steel door, spot and LED lighting, and intercom.


AYT-04507

Location on the map

Muratpasa, Turkey
Transportation

Ask all your questions
Leave a request
