Residential complex Apartments with sea view in the Seda Tower complex.

One-bedroom apartments (1+1) 53 m2 with a view of the sea and Alanya Fortress in the center of Alanya.
Seda Tower is a residential complex with its own infrastructure, located in the very center of Alanya, 450 m from the famous Keykubat beach.
All city infrastructure is within walking distance: shops, cafes, restaurants, banks, pharmacies, schools, market, bus stops.
The complex is located on a landscaped area, with an area of 2042 m2, is a nine-story building of modern architecture, includes 67 comfortable apartments.
Infrastructure:
Landscaped green area
Outdoor swimming pool, children's pool
Sunbathing and recreation area
Caretaman
Two elevators
Conference room
Gym
Sauna
Hamam
Steam room
Massage room
Recreation room
Children's room
Internet, Wi-Fi
Satellite TV
Gazebos
Children's playground
Electric generator
Car parking
24-hour security
Video surveillance system
For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.