Residential complex Apartments with sea view in the Seda Tower complex.

Alanya, Turkey
from
$127,055
9
Address
Params
Description
Media
ID: 26424
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 17/06/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

One-bedroom apartments (1+1) 53 m2 with a view of the sea and Alanya Fortress in the center of Alanya.

Seda Tower is a residential complex with its own infrastructure, located in the very center of Alanya, 450 m from the famous Keykubat beach.

All city infrastructure is within walking distance: shops, cafes, restaurants, banks, pharmacies, schools, market, bus stops.

The complex is located on a landscaped area, with an area of ​​2042 m2, is a nine-story building of modern architecture, includes 67 comfortable apartments.

Infrastructure:

Landscaped green area
Outdoor swimming pool, children's pool
Sunbathing and recreation area
Caretaman
Two elevators
Conference room
Gym
Sauna
Hamam
Steam room
Massage room
Recreation room
Children's room
Internet, Wi-Fi
Satellite TV
Gazebos
Children's playground
Electric generator
Car parking
24-hour security
Video surveillance system

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Alanya, Turkey

