Residential complex Apartments with sea view in the Seda Tower complex.

One-bedroom apartments (1+1) 53 m2 with a view of the sea and Alanya Fortress in the center of Alanya.

Seda Tower is a residential complex with its own infrastructure, located in the very center of Alanya, 450 m from the famous Keykubat beach.

All city infrastructure is within walking distance: shops, cafes, restaurants, banks, pharmacies, schools, market, bus stops.

The complex is located on a landscaped area, with an area of ​​2042 m2, is a nine-story building of modern architecture, includes 67 comfortable apartments.

Infrastructure:

Landscaped green area

Outdoor swimming pool, children's pool

Sunbathing and recreation area

Caretaman

Two elevators

Conference room

Gym

Sauna

Hamam

Steam room

Massage room

Recreation room

Children's room

Internet, Wi-Fi

Satellite TV

Gazebos

Children's playground

Electric generator

Car parking

24-hour security

Video surveillance system

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.