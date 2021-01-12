Elitnyy masshtabnyy ZhK s koncepciey pyatizvezdochnogo otelya v Stambule

  1. Realting.com
About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Kuciukchekmedzhe district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 1, 7 + 1.The area of apartments is from 197 to 670 m2.Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, cradle history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of sights. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise you with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa.
2025
Other complexes
Residential complex ZE-RA
Residential complex ZE-RA
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Price on request
Area 45 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Zera Homes
< p > ZE-RA begins construction of a modern comfortable complex. The complex will be built in the most popular Mahmutlar district, it will have an area of 1287 sq m. < p > ✅ The complex provides 2 blocks for 36 apartments < p > ✅ Apartment layout < p > 1 + 1 with an area of 45 – 47 sq m ✅ Complex infrastructure: swimming pool, Turkish bath, fitness, video surveillance, playroom, playground, relaxation area, garage, jacuzzi, billiards. < p > ✅ Features of apartments: steel entrance door, interior door matching the concept, kitchen headset, plumbing, granite work surface, satellite TV, pvkh windows and double balcony windows, double glazed windows and balcony doors, double windows and double glazed balcony doors, spot and ice lighting. < p > ✅ Start of construction 12/01/2021 < p > End of construction 12/01/2022 < p > ZE-RA – is one of the best combinations of the Sea, Beach and Sun. The unique location combines the pacification of nature and the atmosphere of urban planning away from the bustling urban Mahmutlar. < p > The sea is 750 meters from the complex, which you can reach in a few minutes walk, enjoying the picturesque fruit groves and beautiful streets of our city. It is a house that meets all your needs: comfort, safety, peace and elegance. < p > For the convenience and convenience of our clients, we have provided several payment options: < p > 4% discounts when paying 100% of the cost of housing < p > 2% discount on payment 65% of the cost of housing < p > 12-month extension with 30% initial participation < p > ZERA HOMES is a reliable partner with many years of experience and impeccable reputation. When you become our client, you will find a friend and assistant while adapting to new conditions.
Residential complex Ultrasovremennaya kvartira v zhivopisnom rayone
Residential complex Ultrasovremennaya kvartira v zhivopisnom rayone
Alanya, Turkey
from
€255,000
Area 66–82 m²
4 properties 4
Completion date: 2024
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Elite Elize 2 Residence is a new residential complex with all amenities, located in an excellent area - in the center of Alanya, surrounded by the entire urban infrastructure, 500 meters from the sea and the sandy beach of Keikubat. Within walking distance are supermarkets and shops, the market, restaurants and cafes, a clinic, a school, kindergartens, banks and ATMs, post offices, pharmacies, as well as all the historical sights of the city. Elite Elize 2 Residence consists of two ten-story buildings located in a closed area. The individual design of the complex makes this project unique. For sale there are 124 comfortable apartments: one and two bedroom apartments, and two-bedroom duplex penthouses. Infrastructure: The complex will have a diverse infrastructure, at the services of tenants: - Well-maintained landscaped territory; - Outdoor pool, water slides; - Children's pool; - Cafe bistro; - Fitness center; - Indoor pool; - Jacuzzi; - SPA center; - Hamam, sauna, Roman steam room; - Lounge; - Massage room; - Table tennis; - Mini club; - Winter Garden ( lounge ); - Playground; - Barbecue zone; - Parking; - Security and video surveillance 24/7. Distances: - Sea and beach: 500 m. - Gazipasha Airport: 40 km. - Antalya Airport: 140 km. The project is a great investment opportunity! With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write! We will advise on all objects of Turkey for free!
Apartment building Istanbul apartment compound, Gaziosmanpasa
Apartment building Istanbul apartment compound, Gaziosmanpasa
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€122,380
Why this property؟ The project is rich in its historical heritage. It is located in Gaziosmanpasa, one of the central regions of Istanbul. It is close to all transportation lines, commercial centers, facilities, and services. It is a residential project suitable for investment, with a ready title deed; and it is proper to get Turkish citizenship.
