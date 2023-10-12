Chalet on 46 square meters for €60,000. In Turkey, an interesting new building is for sale.

The demand for new buildings in Turkey, after an unprecedented rise, has now begun to decline. That is why there are more and more interesting and profitable offers on the market. One of them is a residential complex consisting of small chalets, the cost of which starts from €60,000.

Chalet with balcony, with mountain view, with with repair Alanya, Turkey €60,000 2 Number of rooms 1 bath 46 m² Number of floors 1

Turkey’s real estate market is stormy: after a surge in housing demand in early 2023, the market froze for a while before the presidential election in May. Then consumer demand began to revive a little, but the past heights were not achieved. As for prices, Turkey is still in the leading position in the top countries with the fastest rising real estate prices.

That is why investors should look at the residential complexes under construction, the value of which will grow with the progress in construction. One of these complexes is a countryside complex of villas in Mahmutlar. The property is located among the mountains of Central Tavra, in the resort area of Mahmutlar Karapinar-Yaylasa 45.5 km from Mahmutlar.

According to the seller, the complex is characterized by comfort and silence, as well as excellent infrastructure. Each villa has its own territory with parking and garden. The houses are located at height of about 1000 meters above sea level.

The complex occupies a land area of 40,000 sq.m. In total, 41 chalets with an area of 45.5 sq.m. Each house is adjoined by a plot of 270 sq.m.

The developer promises a private, off-limits area inside the complex with its own garden and security system. There is also an outdoor pool, children’s pool, cafe/restaurant, sauna, playground, barbecue area, outdoor parking.

Construction started on 01.11.2022, according to the developer, the completion date is 30.12.2024.