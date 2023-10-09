The popularity of daily rentals in Turkey is steadily growing, and the country's authorities are preparing to introduce new regulations governing this type of business. According to official data, changes in the legislation will begin to take effect this October. Let's find out what changes are coming and what reasons prompted the authorities to take such steps.

Why there is a need for innovation?

With each passing day, the number of short-term accommodations for tourists is increasing rapidly in Turkey. Travelers find it convenient and economical, preferring to rent apartments instead of staying in hotels. However, this reduces tourism revenues, as many renters do not pay taxes, and money flows out of the country, especially in the case of foreign owners.

The AirBnB platform, for example, has a huge number of properties registered in different regions of Turkey:

Istanbul—50,000 properties.

Antalya—30,350 properties.

Izmir—11,400 properties.

Bodrum - 7,150 properties.

This is only official data; it does not take into account alternative platforms and private transactions.

Anticipated changes

Turkey's Minister of Culture and Tourism, Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, has already instructed the Ministry of Finance to start controls and inspections in this area. This means that the government is going to make changes to the legislation that will affect both landlords and tenants.

According to statements, the changes will be as follows:

Property owners will have to officially register their properties for daily rentals.

Apartments offered for rent will have to meet certain standards similar to those for hotel rooms.

It is not yet clear how strictly the compliance of housing with the established standards and regulations will be controlled.