Turkey has made significant changes to the requirements for obtaining a residence permit under TAPU (on the basis of a title deed). Namely, it has more than doubled the threshold of real estate value for filing.

There is no official information in the media yet, but the migration services of tourist cities one after another report about it. Also, according to Tolerance Homes, they have had this data confirmed to them by the Migration Directorate in Turkey.

The main points that are known at the moment are:

Increase in the real estate value threshold: in order to obtain a residence permit based on ownership (TAPU), the value of the real estate must be at least $200,000 (equivalent to Turkish Liras at the Central Bank's sales rate on the day of receipt of the document). This is a significant increase from the previous threshold of $75,000.

The rules change as of October 16, 2023. This means that for properties acquired before this date, the previous threshold of $75,000 for metropolitan areas and $50,000 for other cities will continue to apply.

The migration service will now assess the value of the property based on the amount listed on the TAPU rather than the appraised value. If the TAPU is received later than October 16, it should be a figure equivalent to $200,000. If the document was executed before this date, it is important to attach an expert valuation of $75,000 or more.

It is not yet clear how these changes will affect the tourist residence permit, which was also issued on the basis of real estate. It will be important to find out whether the possibility of obtaining a short-term tourist residence permit on the basis of real estate will remain as before.

The fact is that one of the key differences is that holders of a residence permit obtained on the basis of real estate, after 5 years of ownership and under other conditions, could apply for Turkish citizenship. Holders of a tourist residence permit could not do so.

Therefore, it is still a mystery what changes will affect the tourist residence permit and whether it will be possible to obtain it on the basis of real estate under the new rules. Official clarifications on these issues may be important for the market.

We will update this article as new information becomes available.