OBA MAH. MESUT CAD. NO 54/A - ALANYA / ANTALYA / TURKEY
Developer
Языки общения
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Веб-сайт
Website
stayproperty.com
Residential complex Sovremennyy zhiloy kompleks v neskolkih minutah ot morya na Severnom Kipre
Akarca, Turkey
from € 152,000
Completion date: 2025
Stay Property offers new apartments in Northern Cyprus in the Gazimagusa region ( Famagusta ).The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 1 + 2. The area of apartments is from 55 to 94 square meters. The distance to the sea is 625 meters. Gazimagus or Famagusta is a large area of Northern Cyprus in the east of the island with its history and culture. Perhaps in no other region of Northern Cyprus there are so many attractions gathered in one place: Venice fortifications, the Ancient City of Salamis, Othello Castle, the Palace of the Venetian Governor, etc. The city is literally filled with history and, at the same time, modern life boils in it. Such a bright mixture of medieval architecture, the sounds of port life, trade activity and entertainment will not leave indifferent even the most sophisticated guest. The district has all the necessary social infrastructure for permanent residence – public and private hospitals, educational institutions, shops and shopping centers, numerous cafes and restaurants. This region houses one of the largest international universities in Northern Cyprus – East Mediterranean University. Northern Cyprus is one of the most attractive regions of the Mediterranean for the purchase of real estate by foreigners. Buyers are attracted by the mild climate and the best beaches on the island, with a gentle sandy entrance to the sea. Given the active development of the region and the growth of the pace and volume of housing construction, real estate in the Gazimagusa region is characterized by high investment and rental potential.
Residential complex Villa Rabbit Hill
Akarca, Turkey
from € 550,000
Completion date: 2023
Exclusively from Stay Property, the project consists of 4 separate villas, each with its own garden and pool. The villas are located in the Bektash district of Alanya! The most famous place to enjoy some of the most amazing views throughout the Turkish Mediterranean region. Sit on the pool terrace or on any of the 2 balconies facing the south side, and admire the Mediterranean Sea and the center of Alanya. You can admire this view in the evening, when Alanya Castle lights up and the harbor comes to life. Real estate in Bektash is usually villas or large family houses, not apartments, and here you can find pretty magnificent real estate. If you prefer privacy and peace, then Bektash is an excellent option. You can be sure that only the highest quality materials will be used in the construction of these houses. Construction started in March 2021, completion is scheduled for December 2022. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v centre rayona Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from € 149,400
Completion date: 2024
We are presented with new apartments in Mahmutlar. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 53 to 219 square meters. The distance to the sea is 900 meters. Mahmutlar is the most popular area, if we talk about new buildings. Here is a large selection of new and liquid real estate, both economy-class houses and respectable residential complexes are presented in the area. Another undeniable advantage when buying a new apartment in Mahmutlar is the possibility of obtaining interest-free installments from the developer, it does not work in all projects, but still, it is worth paying attention to this. In general, Mahmutlar is the most inhabited and comfortable area for a permanent life in Alanya. Although Mahmutlar is remote from the center of Alanya, on its main streets Barbaros, Ataturk and the promenade is always crowded, infrastructure, trade, and restaurants work all year round. This is an autonomous town where there is everything for life and a busy vacation. 
Villy razlichnyh tipov i planirovok v novom proekte - Severnyy Kipr
Akarca, Turkey
from € 422,700
Completion date: 2026
Residential complex Roskoshnyy proekt v rayone Bogaz Severnyy Kipr
Akarca, Turkey
from € 189,420
Completion date: 2026
Other developers
Bayraklar
Esline Company

ESLINE adheres to the policy of proving itself through itsmodern management, giving preference to documented materials and quality of execution in all procurement and investment projects. Luxurious prices, relaxation on one of the best sandy beaches of Incekum! We bring to your attention a new complex under construction in a forest zone within the Avssalar-Alania region. There is a magnificent beach just a ten-minute drive away, as well as great public transport links, a farmer's market and all kinds of shops. Inexpensive real estate in Alanya! Cheap apartments right from the developer! Property with good investment potential! Apartments in a newly built complex! Apartments in Avsalar at an affordable price! An incredible offer that cannot be ignored! The dream of buying your own home in an ecologically clean area, immersed in greenery, is becoming a reality. Take this step, and we will certainly help you and provide all necessary assistance with your purchase and subsequent adaptation. For a selection of the best options to suit your budget, contact our consultants.

Luxera

The foundations of LUXERA Gayrimenkul were laid in 2015, headquartered in Istanbul, and started its activities in the construction sector with the aim of building residential and commercial areas with the strategy of accessible luxury.

It aims to reach important places both at national and international platforms in a short time and to offer its customers the living spaces of their dreams with its strong equity, vast experience, foresighted vision, innovative mindset, organizational structure in parallel with this and the level of performance.

LUXERA Gayrimenkul has completed its first project with Luxera Residence and aimed to become one of the leading companies in the construction sector with its investments in different locations such as Luxera Meydan and Luxera Güneşli, and continues to grow rapidly with the investments of its partners in different sectors.

LUXERA MOAZ A.Ş.; was established in partnership of Luxera Gayrimenkul and CEG QATAR, one of the largest construction companies in Qatar, in 2016. CEG QATAR has undertaken both public and private projects with a real estate portfolio of 3 billion USD. As a result of this strong cooperation, the Luxera Yenibosna project was implemented.

SHOW HYPERMARKET CHAIN; It is one of the leading companies in the retail sector with its SHOW brand in 22 different locations on the European side of Istanbul. It is proud of providing quality service in the retail sector with its professional staff of 500 and an area of 25,000 m².

SAFIR EDUCATIONAL INSTITUTIONS (SAFIR INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL); Our eximious institution, which was first established to serve foreign students in our country, was in high demand in its first year with the high standards of education it offers. In this way, in order to serve Turkish students as well, four new schools in Ataşehir, Silivri, Edirne and Bağcılar were put into service in the 2017/2018 academic year. It continues its investments in order to serve students at all levels in the future.

Both of our Turkish and Egyptian partners continue to invest in residential construction, retail, education, alternative energy sources and medical sectors.

Uzun Group Of Companies

The Uzun Group of Companies was established in 1980 as a family owned company by Gürsel UZUN in Nicosia.It carries out its business with seriousness and meticulousness in all sectors where it operates. To create permanent living spaces that offer quality life styles to people which helps them to adapt to the environment and the city. By installing aesthetics with emotions, we do not consider the basic sheltering need of man as an engineering job; in this direction, it aims to change the concept of building in our country.

Since its founding, Uzun Group of Companies has put its signature under numerous residential and commercial projects in the various regions of Northern Cyprus and it is among the top companies operating in quality  projects in the country.

Altin-Turk

ALTIN TURK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT is well known as a leading firm in Turkey-providing professional sales and marketing services for large real estate investments and construction development projects internationally. With over 15 years of experience working nationally and internationally in real estate investment projects’ sales and marketing, construction project execution, as well as political and legal practices, has given us a in-depth knowledge and vast experience-enabling us to assist and serve our clients professionally and with a high standard integrity. Our team exists out of, Turkish, English, Arabic, French, Persian and Azeri spoken professionals that will gladly help you during the process of your investment. We are located in the centre of Istanbul -Taksim Square.

