  2. Turkey
  3. Quality apartments at affordable prices in a new residential complex, Istanbul, Turkey

Quality apartments at affordable prices in a new residential complex, Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€245,000
About the complex

We offer functional apartments with different layouts. Each flat has a large balcony.

The new high-quality residence features a cinema, a lounge area, a fitness center, a games room, a sauna, a swimming pool.

Completion - January, 2025.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located:

  • near hospitals and schools
  • 5 minutes away from an underground station
  • 7 minutes from Mall of Istanbul
  • 10 minutes from TEM highway and a shopping mall
  • 15 minutes from the Olympic Stadium
  • 20 minutes from the lake Kucukcekmece
Marmara Region, Turkey

Other complexes
Residential complex Apartments in a residence with swimming pools, a children's playground and a fitness center, Oba, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments in a residence with swimming pools, a children's playground and a fitness center, Oba, Turkey
Alanya, Turkey
from
€130,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer two-bedroom apartments of 75 m2 and duplex four-bedroom apartments of 155 m2. The luxury residence features swimming pools for children and adults, a barbecue area, a fitness center, a generator, a kids' playground, a parking, a concierge, around-the-clock security and video surveillance. Completion - the end of 2022. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a quiet area, 250 meters from a supermarket and schools, 500 meters from a hospital, 5 km fromthe center of Oba, two kilometers from a beach.
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, gym and barbecue area, 300 meters to the sea, Mahmutlar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, gym and barbecue area, 300 meters to the sea, Mahmutlar, Turkey
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€399,000
Agency: TRANIO
The complex consists of 1 nine-storey block (56 apartments). Infrastructure includes outdoor swimming pool, sauna, gym, garden with gazebo and barbecue. The complex is guarded 24 hours by CCTV cameras. The buyers have a choice of apartments 1 +1, 2 +1 with separate kitchen and duplexes. Only certified materials that meet international quality standards were used in the construction of the complex. Location and nearby infrastructure Developed infrastructure, close proximity to various objects of cultural and community purpose, green surroundings with mountain scenery, orange and banana groves will be appreciated by both lovers of relaxing holidays, and those who prefer an active lifestyle. Distance from the sea only 300 meters, the remoteness of the urban infrastructure in walking distance, the international airport of Gazipasa is only 25 minutes from the complex.
Residential complex Novye kvartiry premium-klassa v Obe Alaniya
Residential complex Novye kvartiry premium-klassa v Obe Alaniya
Alanya, Turkey
from
€191,400
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
New apartments for sale in Oba - Alanya. The house has apartment layouts: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. Area from 52 to 321 square meters. Distance to the sea 2700 meters. The Oba embankment overlooks Ataturk, famous, and is equipped for cycling, jogging, outdoor sports, beach sports, and sea walks. From the center of Alanya, the Oba region is separated by the natural border – the Oba Tea river with carbonized and strewn green banks. What is in the Oba area: Alanyum shopping center, Neva Outlet, Kipa, Metro, Turkish Bim, A101, Şok, Migros, etc., Koçtaş hardware supermarket, Vatan technology store, boutiques and company stores of leading brands. Here is the largest state hospital in Alanya. The beaches in Oba are sand and pebble, with infrastructure for recreation and sports. Lower Both by the sea are more active, tourist, there are many hotels and slightly less new projects, for then in Upper Both you can always buy apartments in new houses.
