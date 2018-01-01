  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. Deral Group Investment

Deral Group Investment

Turkey, Oba mah. 225 Sk. No 8 C/22 Alanya/Antalya
Share using:
QR
Deral Group Investment
Write to us
Write to us
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Languages
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Website
Website
deralgroup.com
Company description

👉 Get more information about purchasing an apartment in chat or by phone. Call or write!
DRUG INTRODUCTION OF 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. QUARTERS FOR THE STAGE OF CONSTRUCTION FOR THE PURPOSE OF THE SAME. A VARGE BASIS OF PRIMARY AND SECONDARY HOUSING ON THE MOST BENEFITS WITH HIGH RENT INCOME. CONDITIONED AT ALL STAGES OF THE MADE AND HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. Apartment in Alanya. Apartment in Antalya. Villa Antalya. Villa Alanya. Real Estate Turkey

New buildings
See all 3 new buildings
OBA PRIVILEGE APARTMENTS
Residential complex OBA PRIVILEGE APARTMENTS
Alanya, Turkey
Completion date: 2024
Real estate agency: Deral Group Investment

Alanya, Both
To the beach: 3.000 m
Floors: ground + 4
Start of construction: March 2023
Commissioning: December 2024

🌏 Complex infrastructure: 
* children's pool
* playground
* open air cinema
* recreation areas
* place for yoga
* working space
* library
* billiards
* table tennis
* indoor pool
* Turkish bath
* sauna
* salt room
* steam
* jacuzzi
* recreation area
* gym
* children's playroom
* cafe
* outdoor pool ( 700 m ² ), jacuzzi

👍 Features of the complex:
-shatl to the sea
fenced area
-closed parking ( 252 parking spaces )
-Wi-Fi
-satellite TV
-subset of territory and facades
-electrogenerator

🏡 Apartments:
1 + 1 - 51m2 from 184.000 €

2 + 1 Duplex - 99 - 108m2 276.000 €

3 + 1 Duplex 104m2 + Garden 35m2 430.000 €

Apartment equipment: 
👉 entrance steel door, video intercom
👉 built-in furniture in the kitchen and in the bathrooms
👉 built-in wardrobe in the hallway
👉 full package of household appliances ( refrigerator, dishwasher, hob, oven, hood, washing machine )
👉 air conditioning in every room
👉 underfloor heating in the bathroom
👉 shower cabs
👉 plumbing
👉 electric water heater

🔥 Suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship
Installment payment -0%
Initial installment -50%
Get more information about purchasing an apartment in chat or by phone. Call or write!

Apartment in Alanya. Apartment in Antalya. Apartment in Istanbul. Apartment in Mersin. Apartment in Izmir. Apartment Antalya. Apartment Alanya. Real estate Turkey. Real estate in Turkey.
DRUG INTRODUCTION OF 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.
Planning the purchase of real estate in Turkey? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!

Apartamenty 1 1 ot 57 2 m2 Premium klassa
Residential quarter Apartamenty 1 1 ot 57 2 m2 Premium klassa
Karakocali, Turkey
Completion date: 2024
Real estate agency: Deral Group Investment

Turkey, Alanya, OBA
BEST HOME Developer, DOWN TOWN Residential Complex 4 Enclosures on 4 floors To the Sea: 350m

🏡 Apartments: 1 + 1 - from 57.2 ( m2 ) From 255.000 € 2 + 1 - Duplex - from 120.8 ( m2 ) From 480.0 €.
Start of construction: December 2022.
Commissioning: December 2024.

🌏 Complex infrastructure: Outdoor pool 440m2 • Jacuzzi • Children's pool • Playground • Lobby-Cafe 110m2 • Indoor pool • VİP-SPA • Turkish bath • Sauna • Massage rooms • Recreation Area • Gym • Children's Gaming Room • Cafe 266m2 • Open Parking • Closed Parking • Wi-Fi Zone • Satellite TV • Territory Highlight • Generator Equipment  

Furnishing in Apartments: ✅ Built-in furniture in the kitchen and bathrooms. ✅ Built-in wardrobe in the hallway ✅ Full household appliances package ✅ Air conditioning in each room ✅ Floor heating in bathrooms + Plumbing 🔥 Suitable for Turkish citizenship 🔥
👉 Get more information about purchasing an apartment in chat or by phone. Call or write!
DRUG INTRODUCTION OF 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. QUARTERS FOR THE STAGE OF CONSTRUCTION FOR THE PURPOSE OF THE SAME. A VARGE BASIS OF PRIMARY AND SECONDARY HOUSING ON THE MOST BENEFITS WITH HIGH RENT INCOME. CONDITIONED AT ALL STAGES OF THE MADE AND HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. Apartment in Alanya. Apartment in Antalya. Villa Antalya. Villa Alanya. Real Estate Turkey

4 2 - 230 m2 - DUPLEX
Residential complex 4 2 - 230 m2 - DUPLEX
Karakocali, Turkey
Real estate agency: Deral Group Investment

🌏 Apartments: 4 + 2 - 230 m2 – DUPLEX Turkey, OBA OLIVE District
View of the Sea and Mountains
2011. Construction 3rd floor of 3
To the Sea: 1.700m
Heating ( batteries )

🌏 Landscaping Territory ▪ Ľ Transfer to Beach ▪ ĽUnderground and open parking.

🌏 Location: ▪ Ľ1600 m to the Sea  

Infrastructure: * OPEN POOL * WING BASSIN * AQUAPARK * FITNES - SAUNA-HAMAM, TENNIS * MINI FUTBOL * BBQ 24/7 * SECURITY * CHILD PLACE * MINI CLUB * MAGAZIN * BOULING * KAFE * RESTAURANT * GAME ROOM * SALON OF BEAUTY * Transfer to Beach

🔥 Suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship

Installment payment -0% Initial installment -50%

Our agents in Turkey
deralgroupturkey@gmail.com
deralgroupturkey@gmail.com
2 properties
Agencies nearby
Inhouseglobal
8 properties

Inhouse Global is a real estate consulting company whose professional team of experts provides foreigners with various real estate investment services. The experts give a comprehensive support throughout the whole process of a transaction. Our team is multilingual: we speak Turkish, English, Russian, Arabic, Persian and French. The stuff of our offices in 6 different houses work with clients from all over the world.

MAT INVESTMENT
3 properties

 Mat Investment - A bridge between Turkish property developers and international property investors

 

Mat Investment  is a Real Estate Service & Developer company which is located in Istanbul, Turkey. With more than 10 years experience, it has a reputable brand awareness not only in local, also as an international.

Mat Investment  main job is to offer featured property opportunities according to clients’ need like family living, investment, unique for seasons like winter, summer and so on and so on. Every real estate client or

stakeholder has unique objectives, constraints, operational circumstances and economic realities. Mat Investment , drawing on their industry experience and unrivaled academic and professional credentials, have an in-depth

understanding of each client’s challenges and focus on how best to meet them. We serve a wide variety of clients, real estate owners, users and investors, with a complete suite of services, including strategic advisory

and transaction due diligence, capital markets and M&A advisory, restructuring, litigation support, mortgage-backed securities, tax and strategic communications.

 

TrustPoint
152 properties

Trust Point is a leading company in Alanya with their knowledge and experience in the Real Estate sector. We have our own CPI (accountant) and Attorney team for you and we will easily do all your Tax ID, Title Deed, bank and immigration applies.

On the other hand, if you invest a minimum of $400.000 for property, you can have Turkish Citizenship rights. in our portfolio we have ready to move apartments, for your Turkish citizenship! 

Our team members have Arabic, Russian, English, Deutsch and Farsi speakers. All our teammates have Legal Real Estate Property expert certificates.

Our Customers Mean the World

All the steps will be perspicuously between us and every single contract will be under our attorney control. Come to Alanya, take your time for your love, visit beautiful places, chill in under the sun and left the issues with us! You will not be alone in Alanya! We will be your best friends!

Properties Sector
2 properties

We are a leading team specializing in advertising and real estate marketing, as we provide our customers with opportunities to buy and sell their real estate in Turkey with minimal time and effort, and we provide them with all advertising and marketing services by displaying the properties they want to rent or sell through our website. We are distinguished by strong relationships and marketing agreements with major real estate companies in Turkey.

Pasha Group
7 properties

Our company, Pasha group, has been operating in the real estate market since the beginning of 2018. We cooperate with reliable construction companies and provide all the necessary advice to our customers. If you plan to live in Turkey or want to invest in the promising and fast-growing Turkish real estate market reliably, the Pasha group consulting team are ready to help you. We also provide our clients with airport transfers, hotel reservations,  project tours, and help obtaining citizenship within 3 months and opening a bank account. Our main goal is to help you save your funds and time and make the process of buying real estate as comfortable as possible for you.

Realting.com
Go