Deral Group Investment

Alanya, Turkey

Completion date: 2024

Alanya, Both

To the beach: 3.000 m

Floors: ground + 4

Start of construction: March 2023

Commissioning: December 2024

🌏 Complex infrastructure:

* children's pool

* playground

* open air cinema

* recreation areas

* place for yoga

* working space

* library

* billiards

* table tennis

* indoor pool

* Turkish bath

* sauna

* salt room

* steam

* jacuzzi

* recreation area

* gym

* children's playroom

* cafe

* outdoor pool ( 700 m ² ), jacuzzi

👍 Features of the complex:

-shatl to the sea

fenced area

-closed parking ( 252 parking spaces )

-Wi-Fi

-satellite TV

-subset of territory and facades

-electrogenerator

🏡 Apartments:

1 + 1 - 51m2 from 184.000 €

2 + 1 Duplex - 99 - 108m2 276.000 €

3 + 1 Duplex 104m2 + Garden 35m2 430.000 €

Apartment equipment:

👉 entrance steel door, video intercom

👉 built-in furniture in the kitchen and in the bathrooms

👉 built-in wardrobe in the hallway

👉 full package of household appliances ( refrigerator, dishwasher, hob, oven, hood, washing machine )

👉 air conditioning in every room

👉 underfloor heating in the bathroom

👉 shower cabs

👉 plumbing

👉 electric water heater

🔥 Suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship

Installment payment -0%

Initial installment -50%

