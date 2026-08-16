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Seaview Villas for Sale in Muğla, Turkey

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Bodrum
6
Fethiye
45
Milas
37
Marmaris
5
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68 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 650 m²
Floor 1/3
Detached and Furnished Villas within Walking Distance to Various Amenities Situated in Bodru…
$3,72M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious Detached Villas with Sea and Nature Views in Bodrum Turkey The 6-bedroom villas are…
$1,85M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 3
5-Bedroom Luxury Villa with Sea View and Infinity Pool in Fethiye Turkey Located in the Ovac…
$1,15M
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Villa 3 bedrooms in Milas, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Milas, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Detached Villas in a Project in a Natural Setting with Smart Home Systems Güllük is a popula…
$827,068
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Floor 1
Panoramic Sea View Villas with Private Pools in Gümüşlük Bodrum Gümüşlük, one of the oldest …
$1,77M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 480 m²
Unique Sea View Detached Villas with Modern Living Spaces in Bodrum Muğla Modern villas for …
$2,96M
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TekceTekce
Villa 5 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 3
On an area of ​​10,700 m² there are 12 unique villas, each with an area of ​​about 600 m2.Ov…
$4,00M
VAT
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa with Large Garden and Private Pool, Just Minutes from the Beach and Marina This villa …
$1,38M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 166 m²
Detached Stone Cladding Villas with Sea View in Bodrum The villas for sale in Bodrum are sit…
$1,65M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 335 m²
Villas in a Complex with Rich Amenities in Yalıkavak, Bodrum The villas are located in Yalık…
$2,85M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 224 m²
Detached Sea-View Villas with Private Pools in Bodrum Yalıkavak These elegant villas are sit…
$1,80M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 670 m²
Floor 1/3
Detached House with Smart Home System and Private Pool in Bodrum Türkbükü Türkbükü has been …
$3,07M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern Villas Suitable for Investment in Fethiye Ölüdeniz The investment properties in Ölüde…
$807,403
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Home with Sea and Marina Views in Yalıkavak Bodrum The detached home for sale in Bo…
$2,91M
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 7 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 520 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive Design Detached Villas with Marina View in Bodrum Villas are located in the most p…
$3,69M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 221 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Duplex Villas with Large Usage Spaces and Private Pools in Bodrum Türkbükü The deta…
$1,71M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached Villas with Private Pools and Beautiful Views in Yahşi Bodrum The detached villas a…
$2,25M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 233 m²
Panoramic Sea View Villas with a Private Pool in Bodrum Konacık Detached villas are located …
$1,92M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
Benefits of the project:Private pool Private beach Sea view Common pools with water slides A…
$730,519
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 2 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Luxury Villas with Pools in a Complex with Private Beach in Bodrum Gündoğan Gündoğan, in the…
$1,41M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 501 m²
Number of floors 3
Ready-to-Move Houses with Sea and Marina Views in Yalıkavak The detached houses with sea vie…
$3,80M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Luxury Villas with Pools in a Complex with Private Beach in Bodrum Gündoğan Gündoğan, in the…
$1,76M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
Floor 1/2
Detached Villa with Indoor and Outdoor Pool in Faralya Fethiye With its natural beauty and …
$991,324
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 330 m²
Floor 2/2
Detached Villas with Private Pools and Sea Views in Bodrum The villas are located in the Kon…
$2,63M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 271 m²
Number of floors 2
Sea View Detached Villas with Private Pool in Bodrum Detached villas are situated in Gümüşl…
$986,698
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
The villa in the FABAY residential complex in Adabuku Bay is one of the best options for liv…
$775,890
VAT
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached Villas with Private Pools and Beautiful Views in Yahşi Bodrum The detached villas a…
$2,25M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 358 m²
Number of floors 2
Sea View Detached Villas with Smart Home System in Yalıkavak Yalıkavak is located in the nor…
$922,509
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 670 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern Houses with High Ceilings and Private Pools in Bodrum The houses for sale in Bodrum a…
$3,50M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
Villa with chic sea views and Yalykavak districtan isolated plot of 1,870 m2 with centuries-…
$1,000,000
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Properties features in Muğla, Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
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