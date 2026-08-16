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Mountain View Villas for Sale in Muğla, Turkey

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Bodrum
6
Fethiye
45
Milas
37
Marmaris
5
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38 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Oludeniz, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Oludeniz, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 3
A villa where space, quality, and privacy combine This spacious 4-story villa, 350 m², is…
$600,248
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INEST HOMES
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English, Русский, Українська, Türkçe
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 3
5-Bedroom Luxury Villa with Sea View and Infinity Pool in Fethiye Turkey Located in the Ovac…
$1,15M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
🏡 Villa in Uzumlu, Fethiye 15 minutes from the sea, quiet elevated location, surrounded b…
$1,000,000
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Milas, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Milas, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villas with Gardens Surrounded by Nature in Muğla Milas Detached villas are located…
$360,902
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 3
On an area of ​​10,700 m² there are 12 unique villas, each with an area of ​​about 600 m2.Ov…
$4,00M
VAT
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
Stone-Covered Detached Houses in Bodrum Kadıkalesi in a Peaceful Setting The detached houses…
$565,645
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TekceTekce
Villa 4 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Homes with Private Pools in a Central Location in Muğla Fethiye Ölüdeniz Fethiye is o…
$670,908
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 254 m²
Floor 1/3
Furnished and Well-Equipped Villas in Fethiye Ölüdeniz Fethiye is highly preferred for its w…
$805,074
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached Villa with Garden and Private Pool in Ölüdeniz Fethiye The villa is located in Hisa…
$544,824
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached Villa with Spacious Garden and Smart Home Technology in Fethiye Fethiye has been a …
$1,34M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxury 3+1 villas in a protected area of ​​the Bodrum PeninsulaIn the heart of the picturesq…
$900,000
VAT
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Detached 4-Bedroom Villas near Amenities in Fethiye Akarca These charming villas are located…
$1,08M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 303 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas With Spacious Plots and Private Pools in Tranquil Gümüşlük, Bodrum Set on spacious pl…
$901,099
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
3-Bedroom Villas with Private Pool and Garden in a Gated Community in Fethiye Kızılbel Fethi…
$512,645
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villa with 5 Bedrooms, Pool and Garden in Fethiye Ölüdeniz Ovacık Fethiye is one of…
$1,05M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
4-Bedroom Luxury Villa Close to the Beach in Fethiye Fethiye is one of Muğla’s most popular …
$1,09M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
Living by the water is a dream that can become a reality.In the center of Fethiye, just 150 …
$550,000
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INEST HOMES
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Türkçe
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 2
3-Bedroom Duplex Villa with Nature Views in Yeşilüzümlü, Fethiye The villa is located in the…
$314,633
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 4
Detached Villa in the Award-Winning Project in Fethiye Ölüdeniz The detached villa is situat…
$801,619
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
Kayaköy Stone Villas in Fethiye with Historical Heritage Kayaköy is a peaceful settlement in…
$1,33M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Oludeniz, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Oludeniz, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
A new premium villa in one of the most picturesque areas of Fethiye is the perfect combinati…
$500,000
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Agency
INEST HOMES
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Türkçe
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 447 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached Villa with Social Amenities in Fethiye Ölüdeniz Fethiye is a popular settlement kno…
$1,76M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 336 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas With Spacious Plots and Private Pools in Tranquil Gümüşlük, Bodrum Set on spacious pl…
$920,763
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached Villa with Nature Views and Private Pool in Ovacık Ölüdeniz Fethiye Fethiye Ovacık …
$500,868
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive Design Villas with Pool in Mugla Fethiye, Intertwined with Nature Yeşilüzümlü, one…
$558,002
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
Investment Villas in a Central Location in Fethiye Ölüdeniz The detached villas are situated…
$763,811
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 378 m²
Number of floors 3
Spacious and Elegant Homes with Private Pools in Bodrum Homes in Bodrum are located in the T…
$1,35M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 1
3-Bedroom Single-Storey Villa with Pool and Garden in the Hotel Zone of Fethiye The villa is…
$1,55M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Oludeniz, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Oludeniz, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 488 m²
Number of floors 3
SOLE AUTHORIZED BY YILTAŞ HOMES REAL ESTATE Located in Hisarönü, one of Fethiye's most va…
Price on request
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Agency
Homes Gayrimenkul
Languages
English
Villa 4 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive Villas with Investment Potential in Çalış, Fethiye Fethiye, one of Turkey’s most s…
$670,908
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Properties features in Muğla, Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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