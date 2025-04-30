Show property on map Show properties list
Villas with garage for sale in Muğla, Turkey

Bodrum
9
Fethiye
50
Milas
41
24 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 425 m²
Floor 1/3
For citizenship What do you get: a villa with a panoramic view of the sea and Alania On c…
$1,66M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Floor 1/3
For the degree of demonstration investments, you will recall: villas3+1i4+1Premiclassical Ba…
$778,932
Villa 2 bedrooms in Savran, Turkey
Villa 2 bedrooms
Savran, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
Why Choose This Project? For Investors: Turkish Citizenship Opportunity through …
$550,209
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 247 m²
Floor 1/6
For citizenshipFor rentFor investmentWhat you get:Premium villas with panoramic views of the…
$844,585
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 502 m²
Floor 1/3
For the Crown of Hands of Arenidlya, you will recall: Villaclac -Piss -Udino -Udinite -Equal…
$1,95M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
Caresse is the location that offers the most exclusive, luxurious service in Bodrum.  It …
Price on request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
Floor 1/2
For citizenshipFor rentFor investmentWhat you get:Villas with panoramic views in the mountai…
$834,570
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 248 m²
Floor 1/3
For the Crown of District Auddlya investments, you will recover: New Projectpremialvilovaniy…
$929,155
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 297 m²
Floor 1/9
For arandydlya investments, you will recall: villas4+1VGORYONIONARAGYAKAKA. ORSTROADICATION:…
$612,018
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
Floor 1/3
For rentFor investmentWhat you get:Villas 3+1 and 4+2 with sea and mountain views in the Kar…
$452,894
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 387 m²
Floor 1/3
For citizenshipFor rentFor investmentWhat you get:Luxury 4+1 villas with a pool and a sea vi…
$1,07M
Villa 1 bedroom in Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 1 bedroom
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Floor 3/7
For citizenshipFor rentFor investmentWhat you get:Premium residential complex in Kargicak, A…
$244,807
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 800 m²
Floor 1/3
For citizenshipFor rentFor investmentWhat you get:A new project of villas in a complex with …
$1,11M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
Caresse is the location that offers the most exclusive, luxurious service in Bodrum. It h…
Price on request
Villa 7 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 7 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Number of floors 2
A unique site in Bodrum Yeniköy! First of all, we would like to point out that the view of t…
$3,05M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 515 m²
Floor 1/3
What you get: A unique designer villa 5 + 1 in the eco-district of Kargicak. District\beach:…
$2,45M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 271 m²
Floor 1/2
What you get:4+1 villas with sea view in the Kargicak area. About construction:The villa was…
$753,590
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Floor 1/9
What do you get: a spacious 3+1 villa with an amazing view of the mountains in the Karghydzh…
$550,816
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 648 m²
Floor 1/2
For arandydlya investments, you will recall: Villupremiclassical Basketsinovgravyononargydzh…
$2,72M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 2 449 m²
Number of floors 1
Located in Bitez, the most popular region of Bodrum, just a short walk away from sandy beach…
Price on request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
1800m2 land with independent entrance on Torba road • In the forest and at the bottom of th…
$1,20M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Aegean Region, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Aegean Region, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 245 m²
Kocacalis beach 1-2 minutes Villa 4+1 with pool Plot 470 m2 Villa area 245 m2 3…
$860,704
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 238 m²
Floor 1/2
For the Crown of Hands of Economics, you will recall: villas4+1i4+2Premiclassical Basket -Zh…
$1,39M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 520 m²
Floor 9/12
For citizenshipFor rentFor investmentWhat you get:Luxury villa with infrastructure in Alanya…
$1,28M
