  Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Mersin
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Mersin, Turkey

Erdemli
16
Mezitli
11
Yenişehir
4
Akdeniz
3
8 properties total found
Duplex 2 rooms in Akdeniz, Turkey
Duplex 2 rooms
Akdeniz, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 4
We recommend that you consider the apartment in a new residential complex located on the sit…
Price on request
Villa 5 rooms in Mezitli, Turkey
Villa 5 rooms
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 185 m²
Floor 2
The new project of a modern residential complex, consisting of two-storey individual villas …
Price on request
Duplex 5 rooms in Erdemli, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Floor 4
For sale, a furnished duplex 4+1 is presented in the tourist center Mersin - Ayash. Duplex w…
Price on request
Villa 7 rooms in Yenişehir, Turkey
Villa 7 rooms
Yenişehir, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 536 m²
Floor 4
We present an ultra-modern villa for permanent residence of a large family. Villa 5+2 is loc…
Price on request
Villa 4 rooms in Erdemli, Turkey
Villa 4 rooms
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 301 m²
Floor 1
For those who appreciate solitude and calm, but at the same time, the proximity of urban inf…
Price on request
Villa 6 rooms in Yenişehir, Turkey
Villa 6 rooms
Yenişehir, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 330 m²
Floor 3
We represent the villa for the permanent residence of a large family. Villa 5+1 is located i…
Price on request
Villa 5 rooms in Yenişehir, Turkey
Villa 5 rooms
Yenişehir, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Floor 1
The Will of the Vill is territorially located in the Central District of Mercin - Enishekhir…
Price on request
Villa 5 rooms in Yenişehir, Turkey
Villa 5 rooms
Yenişehir, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Floor 2
Modern villas built using the latest technologies in Mersin are very rare. We have a great o…
Price on request
