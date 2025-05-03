Show property on map Show properties list
Multi-level apartments with garage for sale in Mediterranean Region, Turkey

3 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 3 rooms in Aksu, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 3 rooms
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
The project is being built in Aksu/Altıntaş, the developing region of Antalya, and will be d…
$298,261
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Oba, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Oba, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
The complex, which is being built with 5 blocks and a total of 98 apartments on a plot of 8.…
$418,612
Multilevel apartments 5 bedrooms in Oba, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 5 bedrooms
Oba, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 173 m²
The complex, which is being built with 5 blocks and a total of 98 apartments on a plot of 8.…
$497,102
