Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Kemer
  4. Commercial
  5. Hotel

Hotels for sale in Kemer, Turkey

;
сommercial properties
4
Hotel Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
Hotel 4 m² in Camyuva, Turkey
Hotel 4 m²
Camyuva, Turkey
Area 4 m²
$685,95M
Leave a request
Hotel 8 m² in Camyuva, Turkey
Hotel 8 m²
Camyuva, Turkey
Area 8 m²
$9,79B
Leave a request
Hotel 4 850 m² in Kemer, Turkey
Hotel 4 850 m²
Kemer, Turkey
Rooms 20
Bedrooms 20
Bathrooms count 20
Area 4 850 m²
The hotel is located in the village of Beldibi, near the beach. Built in 2003, the last reno…
$10,70M
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Hotel in Kemer, Turkey
Hotel
Kemer, Turkey
The hotel was built in 2004, the last renovation was carried out in 2014. It is a single 4-s…
$7,06M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go