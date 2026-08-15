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Hotels for sale in Alanya, Turkey

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10 properties total found
Hotel in Alanya, Turkey
Hotel
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 20
Bedrooms 19
Bathrooms count 19
The hotel is in Alanya 248 rooms suit, 74 m2. 50 standard rooms. To the beach 0 m. Plot 8.80…
$28,68M
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Hotel in Alanya, Turkey
Hotel
Alanya, Turkey
250 m to the sea. Our facility has a 40 m long beach. 120 km from Antalya airport, 12 km fro…
$21,28M
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Hotel in Alanya, Turkey
Hotel
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 20
Bedrooms 20
Bathrooms count 20
This all-inclusive deluxe hotel is located in Alanya, 12 km from the beach. It features a sp…
$46,88M
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Hotel 13 000 m² in Alanya, Turkey
Hotel 13 000 m²
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 325
Area 13 000 m²
$44,31M
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Hotel in Alanya, Turkey
Hotel
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 20
Bedrooms 20
Bathrooms count 20
The hotel is urban type, it is one main 6-storey building. Located 40 km from Alanya airport…
$8,38M
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Experience the Pinnacle of Luxury: Fractional Ownership in Elite Hotels in Alanya, Turkey
Experience the Pinnacle of Luxury: Fractional Ownership in Elite Hotels
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 3/7
The Right way Invest program offers a unique opportunity for investors to acquire a share in…
$131,708
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TekceTekce
Hotel in Alanya, Turkey
Hotel
Alanya, Turkey
The hotel complex is located on the first coastline, from the center of Alanya, 12 km. From …
$27,69M
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5* hotel in Alanya in Alanya, Turkey
5* hotel in Alanya
Alanya, Turkey
Area 18 000 m²
5 star hotel in Alanya. Area: 18,000 m2 Year of construction: 2016 Rooms: 335 rooms. It…
$80,97M
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5* hotel in Alanya on the first coastline. in Alanya, Turkey
5* hotel in Alanya on the first coastline.
Alanya, Turkey
Area 50 000 m²
5 star hotel in Alanya. Price: 100,000,000 EUR Area: 50,000 m2 Year of construction: …
$115,67M
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Hotel 2 500 m² in Oba, Turkey
Hotel 2 500 m²
Oba, Turkey
Rooms 146
Area 2 500 m²
$9,45M
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