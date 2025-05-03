Show property on map Show properties list
Hotels for sale in Aksu, Turkey

Junior (1+1) Rooms with balconies, no jacuzzi. in Aksu, Turkey
Junior (1+1) Rooms with balconies, no jacuzzi.
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 2/7
Total area 42 m2 Living area  38.72 Kitchen and living room  18.60 Bedroom  11.00 …
$167,958
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Teus Group
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Türkçe
Family Suite: (2+1) Rooms with balconies, no terraces. in Aksu, Turkey
Family Suite: (2+1) Rooms with balconies, no terraces.
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Floor 2/7
Total area 76m2 Living area 70.74 Kitchen and living room 21.50 Bedroom 13.20 Ch…
$275,451
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Teus Group
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Türkçe
Standard (1+1) Room with a balcony in Aksu, Turkey
Standard (1+1) Room with a balcony
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 7
Total area 42 m2 Living area 38.60 Kitchen and living room 18.60 Bedroom 11.00 B…
$172,815
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Teus Group
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Türkçe
King Suite: (2+1) Rooms with a large terrace and a jacuzzi. in Aksu, Turkey
King Suite: (2+1) Rooms with a large terrace and a jacuzzi.
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
Floor 5/7
Total area 110.46 m2 Living area 71.26 Kitchen and living room 18.50 Bedroom 13.…
$364,410
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Teus Group
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Türkçe
Junior De Luxe: (1+1) Rooms with large terraces and private Jacuzzis. in Aksu, Turkey
Junior De Luxe: (1+1) Rooms with large terraces and private Jacuzzis.
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Floor 5/7
Total area 88.56 m2 Living area 39.60 Kitchen and living room 20.60 Bedroom 10.0…
$222
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Teus Group
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Türkçe
Swim up (1+1) Rooms are on the 0th floor, with a small yard and a view of the large swimming pool in Aksu, Turkey
Swim up (1+1) Rooms are on the 0th floor, with a small yard and a view of the large swimming pool
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/7
Rooms are on the 0th floor, with a small yard and a view of the large swimming pool. Tota…
$183,501
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Teus Group
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Türkçe
