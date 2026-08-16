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Sea view Apartments for Sale in Konyaalti, Turkey

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penthouses
33
multi-level apartments
5
1 BHK
44
2 BHK
87
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16 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Konyaalti, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 7/9
Located right next to the world-famous Konyaaltı Beach, this apartment offers full sea and m…
$362,963
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3 bedroom apartment in Konyaalti, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 5/9
An exclusive premium apartment—a turnkey solution for living, investing, and obtaining Turki…
$2,13M
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1 bedroom apartment in Konyaalti, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/2
The apartment located in Antalya/Konyaaltı is on the first floor of a two-story building. Co…
$374,402
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
2 bedroom apartment in Konyaalti, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 2/3
The apartment is located in Altinkum Neighborhood, one of the most popular and sought-after …
$286,504
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1 bedroom apartment in Konyaalti, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 12/16
The apartment is located in Antalya, Konyaaltı Liman neighborhood. The site, which consists …
$286,383
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 6/7
Installment Apartments with Indoor Parking in Konyaaltı Antalya These apartments are situate…
$2,18M
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
1 bedroom apartment in Konyaalti, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/2
The apartment located in Antalya/Konyaaltı is on the first floor of a two-story building. Co…
$277,782
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
Floor 2/2
The penthouse is located in Konyaaltı / Gürsu, one of Antalya's most elite and prestigious n…
$403,734
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 6/6
Located in the most beautiful location of Antalya and Konyaaltı, the penthouse is within wal…
$914,011
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2 bedroom apartment in Konyaalti, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 7
Installment Apartments with Indoor Parking in Konyaaltı Antalya These apartments are situate…
$1,86M
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3 bedroom apartment in Konyaalti, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 8
The apartment is located in one of the most elite and prestigious complexes in the Konyaalti…
$984,276
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2 bedroom apartment in Konyaalti, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 4/6
The apartment is located in the Konyaaltı / Kushkavagi neighborhood of Antalya. Situated on …
$420,118
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 141 m²
Number of floors 5
Sea View Apartments in a Complex with a Pool on the Main Road in Antalya Konyaaltı Apartment…
$881,404
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3 bedroom apartment in Konyaalti, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/9
The complex is located in the most beautiful neighborhood of Antalya Konyaaltı, just 350 met…
$561,587
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2 bedroom apartment in Konyaalti, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/4
The complex was built by one of the leading construction companies of the region in Konyaalt…
$177,616
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2 bedroom apartment in Konyaalti, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/5
Sea View Apartments in a Complex with a Pool on the Main Road in Antalya Konyaaltı Apartment…
$595,234
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