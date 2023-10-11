Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Residential properties for sale in Kocaeli, Turkey

22 properties total found
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna in Izmit, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Izmit, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 227 m²
Floor 1
The villas in the Akmesh area are the city of Kocaeli. On a landscaped area, 24 2-storey vil…
€1,06M
Villa Villa with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna in Servetiye Karsi Mahalle, Turkey
Villa Villa with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna
Servetiye Karsi Mahalle, Turkey
Area 600 m²
Floor 1/3
Luxury villa in a unique suburban complex 8 + 1 in BaşisekeleArea: Kojaeli, Bashiskele, Daml…
€1,53M
4 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, with security in Sarimese, Turkey
4 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, with security
Sarimese, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 112 m²
Floor 3/3
Comfortable apartment 3 + 1 in KartepeArea: Kojaeli, Kartepe, Fatih Sultan MehmetYou will en…
€264,500
Duplex 5 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, with security in Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, with security
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 134 m²
Floor 5/5
Luxurious duplex 4 + 1 in BaşisekeleArea: Kojaeli, Bashiskele, FatihLandscaping and social f…
€384,900
Duplex 4 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, with security in Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, with security
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 134 m²
Floor 5/5
Chic duplex 3 + 1 in BaşisekeleArea: Kojaeli, Bashiskele, FatihLandscaping and social facili…
€388,100
Duplex 3 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, with security in Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, with security
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 85 m²
Floor 5/5
Comfortable duplex 2 + 1 in BaşisekeleArea: Kojaeli, Bashiskele, FatihLandscaping and social…
€284,100
Duplex 2 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, with security in Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Duplex 2 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, with security
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 68 m²
Floor 1/1
Wonderful Apartment 1 + 1 in BaşiskeleArea: Kojaeli, Bashiskele, FatihLandscaping and social…
€235,700
3 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, with security in Sarimese, Turkey
3 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, with security
Sarimese, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 108 m²
Floor 2/2
Wonderful Apartment 2 + 1 in KartepeArea: Kojaeli, Kartepe, SarymesheThis complex has everyt…
€134,900
4 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, with security in Sarimese, Turkey
4 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, with security
Sarimese, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 151 m²
Floor 3/3
Luxury Apartment 3 + 1 in KartepeArea: Kojaeli, Kartepe, SarymesheThis complex has everythin…
€157,000
5 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, with security in Sarimese, Turkey
5 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, with security
Sarimese, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 222 m²
Floor 1/1
Comfortable apartment 4 + 1 in KartepeArea: Kojaeli, Kartepe, SarymesheThis complex has ever…
€215,300
Duplex 5 rooms with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna in Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna
Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 254 m²
Floor 6/6
Elite penthouse with a terrace of 4 + 1 in a large-scale family residential complex in a qui…
€416,200
5 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna in Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
5 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna
Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 230 m²
Floor 4/4
Elite apartment 4 + 1 in a large-scale family residential complex in a quiet green area with…
€326,000
4 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna in Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
4 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna
Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 145 m²
Floor 2/2
Elite apartment 3 + 1 in a large-scale family residential complex in a quiet green area with…
€191,900
3 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna in Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna
Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 113 m²
Floor 3/3
Spacious apartment 2 + 1 in a large-scale family residential complex in a quiet green area w…
€166,400
2 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna in Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna
Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/2
Spacious apartment 1 + 1 in a large-scale family residential complex in a quiet green area w…
€142,500
Duplex 4 rooms with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna in Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna
Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 166 m²
Floor 6/6
Elite penthouse with terrace 3 + 1 in a large-scale family residential complex in a quiet gr…
€175,100
Duplex 5 rooms with swimming pool, with surveillance security system, with sauna in Izmit, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms with swimming pool, with surveillance security system, with sauna
Izmit, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Floor 1
The residential complex project in the Chayyrkey area is the city of Kocaeli. The project is…
€170,599
Duplex 5 rooms with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna in Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 229 m²
Floor 5/5
New duplex 4 + 1 with a terrace in a grandiose prestigious complex with all infrastructure i…
€334,000
Duplex 2 rooms with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna in Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Duplex 2 rooms with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 103 m²
Floor 1/1
New duplex in Garden 1 + 1 in a grandiose prestigious complex with all infrastructure in nat…
€145,500
Duplex 4 rooms with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna in Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 152 m²
Floor 5/5
New duplex 3 + 1 with a terrace in a grandiose prestigious complex with all infrastructure i…
€175,800
4 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna in Cavusciftligi, Turkey
4 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 145 m²
Floor 2/2
New apartment 3 + 1 in a grandiose prestigious complex with all infrastructure in nature in …
€217,100
Duplex 3 rooms with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna in Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 113 m²
Floor 5/5
New penthouse with terrace 2 + 1 in a grandiose prestigious complex with all infrastructure …
€167,700

