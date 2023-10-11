Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Kocaeli, Turkey

19 properties total found
Villa 9 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Sahil Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 9 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Sahil Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 5
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 4
Fully furnished villa with full sea view, swimming pool, indoor and outdoor parking lot, 300…
€2,50M
8 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Kazandere, Turkey
8 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Kazandere, Turkey
Rooms 9
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of exclusive villas with a view of the sea and swimming pools, Kocaeli, Turkey …
€1,76M
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Panayir, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Panayir, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 277 m²
Floor 3/4
Brand-New Apartments in a Privileged Complex in Kocaeli The apartments are in Kocaeli Değirm…
€337,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Panayir, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Panayir, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
Floor 2/4
Brand-New Apartments in a Privileged Complex in Kocaeli The apartments are in Kocaeli Değirm…
€173,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Panayir, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Panayir, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Floor 2/4
Brand-New Apartments in a Privileged Complex in Kocaeli The apartments are in Kocaeli Değirm…
€133,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Panayir, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Panayir, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Floor 2/4
Brand-New Apartments in a Privileged Complex in Kocaeli The apartments are in Kocaeli Değirm…
€126,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Guendogdu, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Guendogdu, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 224 m²
Flats with Scenic Forest Views in Kocaeli Izmit Kocaeli is one of the most important commerc…
€247,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Guendogdu, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Guendogdu, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 192 m²
Flats with Scenic Forest Views in Kocaeli Izmit Kocaeli is one of the most important commerc…
€198,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Guendogdu, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Guendogdu, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 187 m²
Flats with Scenic Forest Views in Kocaeli Izmit Kocaeli is one of the most important commerc…
€195,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Guendogdu, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Guendogdu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Flats with Scenic Forest Views in Kocaeli Izmit Kocaeli is one of the most important commerc…
€157,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Guendogdu, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Guendogdu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Flats with Scenic Forest Views in Kocaeli Izmit Kocaeli is one of the most important commerc…
€136,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Guendogdu, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Guendogdu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Flats with Scenic Forest Views in Kocaeli Izmit Kocaeli is one of the most important commerc…
€126,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Guendogdu, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Guendogdu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Flats with Scenic Forest Views in Kocaeli Izmit Kocaeli is one of the most important commerc…
€124,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Guendogdu, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Guendogdu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Flats with Scenic Forest Views in Kocaeli Izmit Kocaeli is one of the most important commerc…
€107,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Guendogdu, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Guendogdu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Flats with Scenic Forest Views in Kocaeli Izmit Kocaeli is one of the most important commerc…
€103,000
1 room Duplex with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Guendogdu, Turkey
1 room Duplex with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Guendogdu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Flats with Scenic Forest Views in Kocaeli Izmit Kocaeli is one of the most important commerc…
€100,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Guendogdu, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Guendogdu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Flats with Scenic Forest Views in Kocaeli Izmit Kocaeli is one of the most important commerc…
€90,500
Condo 6 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Marmara Region, Turkey
Condo 6 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 260 m²
Floor 5/10
Residence surrounded by green nature and lake views The apartment is located in one of the …
€420,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Izmit, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Izmit, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 3/10
Our project consists of 6 blocks and 430 flats on an area of 30.000 m2 in the Çayırköy distr…
€119,505

Property types in Kocaeli

apartments
houses

Properties features in Kocaeli, Turkey

with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
