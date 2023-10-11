Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Kocaeli

Lakefront Residential properties for sale in Kocaeli, Turkey

Izmit
12
Sahil Mahallesi
11
Basiskele
9
Fatih Mahallesi
9
Ataevler Mahallesi
8
Pasadag Mahallesi
8
Balaban Mahallesi
7
Kartepe
5
Show more
1 property total found
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Kasikci Mahallesi, Turkey
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Kasikci Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 183 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of quality villas with gardens close to the lake and highways, Kocaeli, Turkey We o…
€659,399

Property types in Kocaeli

apartments
houses

Properties features in Kocaeli, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir