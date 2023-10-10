Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Izmir
  5. Houses

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Izmir, Turkey

Icmeler Mahallesi
6
Celal Bayar Mahallesi
4
Yenice Mahallesi
3
House To archive
Clear all
21 property total found
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view in Yenibagarasi Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Yenibagarasi Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
Luxury Villas in Foca District   With an incredibly beautiful view and a swimming pool…
€708,974
Cottage 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Kemalpasa, Turkey
Cottage 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Kemalpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
Our farm is in Kemalpaşa Ören Yaka locality. There are two separate numbered 2-storey house…
€1,33M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with garage, with mountain view in Aegean Region, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with garage, with mountain view
Aegean Region, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
New project of residential complex Begonvilla Calm green in an ecologically clean area …
€528,000
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Cesme, Turkey
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Life by the sea Window view overlooking the sea The residence in Ayasaranda is satur…
€490,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Cesme, Turkey
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
All doors in the villa will open to the sea The villa on Ayasaranda is saturated wi…
€2,30M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with garage, with mountain view in Gaziemir, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with garage, with mountain view
Gaziemir, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
A Wonderful Nature View And Clean Air Our Villa Has 2 Floors,Our Villa Has 3+1 Rooms, 1…
€300,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with garage, with mountain view in Foca, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with garage, with mountain view
Foca, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Our 2 luxury triplex villas with 225 m2 4+1 detached 50m2 pool in a 650m2 plot with a magn…
€750,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with garage, with mountain view in Foca, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with garage, with mountain view
Foca, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Our 2 luxury triplex villas with 225 m2 4+1 detached 50m2 pool in a 650m2 plot with a magn…
€750,000
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with garage, with mountain view in Celal Bayar Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with garage, with mountain view
Celal Bayar Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 298 m²
You will happily say hello to every day in Çeşme. -The project, which will be located in …
€1,61M
Villa 4 room villa with garage, with mountain view in Celal Bayar Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with garage, with mountain view
Celal Bayar Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 208 m²
You will happily say hello to every day in Çeşme. -The project, which will be located in …
€1,27M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage in Celal Bayar Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage
Celal Bayar Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 208 m²
You will happily say hello to every day in Çeşme. -The project, which will be located in …
€1,37M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage in Celal Bayar Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage
Celal Bayar Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
You will happily say hello to every day in Çeşme. -The project, which will be located in …
€1,12M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage in Urla, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage
Urla, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 223 m²
  Urla is a global destination with its nature, preserved historical texture, coastline and …
€1,27M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Urla, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Urla, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
  Urla is a global destination with its nature, preserved historical texture, coastline and …
€1,16M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with garage in Icmeler Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with garage
Icmeler Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 476 m²
Say hello to the day with the scent of lavender... The project located  in  the pearl of …
€3,30M
Villa 6 room villa with elevator, with sea view, with garage in Icmeler Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with elevator, with sea view, with garage
Icmeler Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 429 m²
Say hello to the day with the scent of lavender... The project located  in  the pearl of …
€2,37M
Villa 6 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with garage in Icmeler Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with garage
Icmeler Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 429 m²
Say hello to the day with the scent of lavender... The project located  in  the pearl of …
€2,43M
Villa 6 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with garage in Icmeler Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with garage
Icmeler Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 449 m²
Say hello to the day with the scent of lavender... The project located  in  the pearl of …
€2,94M
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with garage in Urla, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with garage
Urla, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 384 m²
Say hello to the day with the scent of lavender... The project located  in  the pearl of …
€2,19M
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view in Foca, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Foca, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
€679,016
3 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Aegean Region, Turkey
3 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Aegean Region, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
€379,775

Property types in Izmir

villas
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Izmir, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir