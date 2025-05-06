Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garden for sale in Izmir, Turkey

2 properties total found
Duplex 2 rooms in Keler Mahallesi, Turkey
Duplex 2 rooms
Keler Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 1
Sales leader! Meet the most large -scale, agreed by the state program of the residential com…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Urla, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Urla, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 2
Large villas in a residential complex with developed infrastructure, close to the Aegean Sea…
$2,44M
Leave a request
